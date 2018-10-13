Will do new age politics, says Jana Sena chief

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan puts a garland on Congress leader Nadendla Manohar to welcome him into the party in Vijayawada on Friday. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena founder K. Pawan Kalyan said their party will do new age politics to reform the corrupt politics and to serve the public in all possible manners.

He introduced former AP Assembly Speaker Nadendla Manohar during the introduction programme at Vijayawada on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pawan Kal-yan said that Mr Manohar had joined Jana Sena in holy Tirupati and since then he was guiding him like an elder brother.

Mr Pawan Kalyan said that for the past one year Mr Manohar followed him and all his programmes and gave valuable suggestion and guidance. The Jana Sena chief said that he and Mr Manohar used to discuss politics frequently for the past one year and their political ideologies were similar. Mr Pawan Kalyan recalled that he had invited Mr Manohar into Jana Sena and allotted four days to talk to him. He also said that Mr Manahor was like an elder brother to him and is a strong leader in Jana Sena.

Mr Manohar said he turned as Jana Sainik from Friday by joining the Jana Sena. He said that meeting Mr Pawan Kalyan and joining Jana Sena was destiny and God’s will.

Mr Manohar said he and Mr Pawan Kalyan discussed the present political situation and decided not to compromise in the politics and to do new age politics. He asked party cadres to use digital media to take Jana Sena into the masses and to mingle with the public. He asked the cadres to make Jana Sena Kavathu (march past) a grand success on October 15.