Nation, Politics

Vijayashanti cheers crowd across Telangana, calls KCR ‘dora’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Oct 13, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 12:47 am IST
During her speech when Ms Vijayashanti moved to a corner of the stage it collapsed under her and she fell down.
Vijayashanti
 Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: Congress star campaigner for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana Vijayashanti is getting cheers from the crowd during public meetings by calling caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as ‘dora’. By doing so, Ms Vijayashanti wants to project him as a dictator.

The people of Telangana have fought for several years against the Dora and Nizam culture in the past. So, the Congress is emphasising on the word ‘Dora’ so that it could damage Chandrasekhar Rao's image.

 

Addressing the public meeting at Kollapur in Mahbubnagar district on Friday, Ms Vijayashanti said, “Dora (Mr Chandrasekhar Rao), the people of Telangana are watching. You don’t have manners to criticise the Congress party, which has given statehood to Telangana. In your tenure, about 4,000 farmers have committed suicide and deaths are still continuing. KCR is not a Chief Minister, he is a cheap minister.”

She added, “The relative of Krishna Rao is handling the sand mafia in Kollapur. They have tortured the SC community for the sand. The people will put an end to your rule by casting their vote for Congress. I’m ready to sacrifice anything for the sake of the people of Telangana. Question the leaders of TRS about the promises they failed to fulfill. TRS candidates should answer the public about the failed promises before asking for votes.”

Stage collapses at public meet
At a Congress public meeting at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district the stage on which many leaders were standing collapsed. The campaigning committee chairman Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister D.K. Aruna, Congress star campaigner Vijayashanti, were present on the stage at the time of incident. 

During her speech when  Ms Vijayashanti moved to a corner of the stage it collapsed under her and she fell down. The party workers rushed to help her. No one was hurt.

Tags: d.k. aruna, k. chandrasekhar rao, assembly elections, vijayashanti
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




