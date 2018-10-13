search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telugu Desam men shaken by series of I-T raids

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Mr Naidu has been saying that the Centre was targeting him and his son Nara Lokesh, and they were prepared to face anything.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: After some Telugu Desam leaders, I-T raids are now being mounted on close associates of AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. TD leaders now fear that the I-T sleuths may land at their doorsteps at any time or target “higher-ups” in the party and administration. Mr Naidu has been saying that the Centre was targeting him and his son Nara Lokesh, and they were prepared to face anything. 

The series of I-T raids started with the one on Mr A. Revanth Reddy, a former TD leader who joined the Congress, at Hyderabad. Later, ED officials reportedly raided the Sujana Group of former Union minister Y.S. Chowdary, a close associate of the AP CM. I-T officials raided the firms of TD leaders Bidam Masthan Rao and Kandukur TD legislator Pothula Rama Rao. 

 

While TD leaders alleged that these raids were political vendetta, BJP leaders said it was the duty of the I-T officials to investigate in case of fraud. In Telangana state, I-T men had conducted raids on TRS leaders also. 

TRS MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s house was raided besides that of a former DGP, who was once a close associate of Mr Naidu. TRS leader Vijayarama Rao’s son Srinivasa Kalyan Rao’s group were also raided.

When I-T men are conducting raids on TD MP C.M. Ramesh residence at Hyderabad he was in Delhi.  CPI leader S. Sudhakar Reddy had gone to meet Mr Ramesh to discuss seat adjustments. When he came to know about the raids, the CPI leader said it was political vendetta.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, i-t raids
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Election Commission gives seven days for list corrections

Election Commission Of India

Election panel is misleading court: Congress

Election Commission can to watch the presentation.” He said the Congress was being questioned by a defector who had to hide his face in public.

K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised for not meeting Nayini Narasimha Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Karnataka: Jolt to coalition govt, lone BSP mantri quits

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Asaduddin Owaisi downplays Amit Shah’s Telangana plans

Asaduddin Owaisi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham