PM Modi pushes for early triple talaq bill in Parliament

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 13, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 2:04 am IST
The Prime Minister also said that human rights should not be merely a slogan, but also a part of our ethos.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: With the crucial Assembly polls fast approaching and Lok Sabha elections just months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised the issue of triple talaq yet again and “hoped” that Parliament “will pass a law soon against it as it’s an effort to provide justice to oppressed”.

Mr Modi was addressing the silver jubilee foundation day event of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and said the commission has served as a “watchdog of democracy” and has been part of some landmark cases in which its intervention made significant impact.

 

Mr Modi said his the government is committed to improve the lives of people by ensuring their rights and the commission has an important role to play in government’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

The Prime Minister also said that human rights should not be merely a slogan, but also a part of our ethos. He cited various steps taken by the government in this direction and said the triple talaq legislation is a part of the effort to provide justice to the oppressed. “I am confident that this key legislation will be accorded approval by Parliament soon,” he said.

Tags: 2019 assembly polls, national human rights commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




