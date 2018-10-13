search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Centre resorting to terror tactics, says Nara Lokesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Oct 13, 2018, 1:08 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 1:08 am IST
The Centre has begun intimidation politics with I-T raids on party leaders Mastan Rao garu, Sujana garu and now Ramesh garu.
IT minister Nara Lokesh
 IT minister Nara Lokesh

Vijaywada: The Telugu Desam has been crying hoarse over the income-tax raids on the properties belonging to TD Rajya Sabha member, Mr C.M. Ramesh. The Kadapa-based TD leader is a member of the close ring around Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr Ramesh is seen as one of the key financial pillars of TD and the CM. Soon after I-T sleuths started raids on Mr Ramesh's properties, I-T Minister Nara Lokesh tweeted saying that the BJP-led Centre had launched intimidation politics and these I-T raids are part of Operation Garuda.

 

“The Centre has begun intimidation politics with I-T raids on party leaders Mastan Rao garu, Sujana garu and now Ramesh garu. TD leaders are being unduly targeted for raising their voice against the Centre for breaking every promise made during bifurcation. We will not be cowed down by this! It will only make our resolve stronger!! (sic)” Mr Lokesh tweeted.

TD Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Babu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been attacking opposition parties and creating panic among the public. He said Mr Modi had hatched a plan to eliminate opposition parties from the country. 

Mr Ravindra Babu said the I-T raids on Mr Beeda Mastan Rao, TD MLA Pothula Rama Rao and Mr Ramesh were nothing but vendetta politics. Mr Babu reminded that in Parliament Mr Modi and BJP leaders had warned the TD leaders of dire consequences and that was turning out to 
be true now with these raids.

“Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre is busy with its operations of vendetta politics against opponents by using Central agencies like the the I-T department. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the I-T department and other institutions are being used as weapons to target political opponents who raised their voice against the undemocratic and unconstitutional acts of the BJP,” said TD spokesperson Lanka Dinakar.

He added that BJP and YSRC together were making conspiracy politics against Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam leaders to restrain them from fighting against the Union Government on unfulfilled AP Reorganisation assurances including Special Category Status for the state.

Tags: nara lokesh, telugu desam, c.m. ramesh, terror tactics
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Election Commission gives seven days for list corrections

Election Commission Of India

Election panel is misleading court: Congress

Election Commission can to watch the presentation.” He said the Congress was being questioned by a defector who had to hide his face in public.

K Chandrasekhar Rao criticised for not meeting Nayini Narasimha Reddy

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Karnataka: Jolt to coalition govt, lone BSP mantri quits

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Asaduddin Owaisi downplays Amit Shah’s Telangana plans

Asaduddin Owaisi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham