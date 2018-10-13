search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Balladeer Gaddar ready to take on K Chandrasekhar Rao if Oppn wants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 13, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Balladeer meets Rahul Gandhi, rules out joining Congress.
Pushing Gaddar to stand in the upcoming elections can be the Opposition’s ploy to weaken TRS base in the state.
 Pushing Gaddar to stand in the upcoming elections can be the Opposition’s ploy to weaken TRS base in the state.

Hyderabad: Telugu balladeer Gummadi Vital alias Gaddar is ready to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. Gaddar is willing to contest against caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Gajwel Assembly constituency as an independent candidate if all political parties and the people request him.

Gaddar, his wife Vimala, and son Surya Kiran, who joined the Congress recently, met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday at the invitation of AICC secretary and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud. Mr Gandhi asked him to join the party but Gaddar refused. He said he would not join any political party, but would act as a bridge between the secular political parties and the people. 

 

He told the media after the meeting, that Mr Rahul Gandhi has started a “protect the Constitution, protect the country” movement and it was to know more about this that he met the Congress chief.

He alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not fulfilled even one of the assurances given to the people in 2014, such as one job for every family, making a Dalit the Chief Minister and distributing land to the Dalits. 

He said a new feudalism had come into existence in TS and the movement to protect the Constitution was required in the state. “My aim is to end the new feudalism in Telangana. If all parties request, I will contest as an independent,” he said, without explaining why political parties should do so. 

He said that in the meeting with Mr Rahul Gandhi he did not discuss his contesting the elections. Gaddar wants the Bellampalli constituency ticket in Adilabad district for his son Surya Kiran, but the TPCC wants to allot the seat to its ally, the Communist arty of India (CPI). Gaddar says he is ready to speak to CPI national secretary Surava-ram Sudhakar Reddy about the Bellampalli seat issue. 

Tags: gaddar, k chandrasekhar rao, gajwel assembly, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: Jolt to coalition govt, lone BSP mantri quits

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

Asaduddin Owaisi downplays Amit Shah’s Telangana plans

Asaduddin Owaisi

Congress’ Vanteru dares KCR in TRS heartland

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Damodar Rajanarasimha wife returns to party after tryst with BJP

Damodar Rajanarasimha

Nadendla Manohar joins Pawan Kalyan party

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes a selfie with Congress leader and former speaker Nadendla Manohar at Tirupati Airport on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham