Vizag will be made capital after legal disputes solved: Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: TTD chairman and regional coordinator of YSRC for Vizag, Anakapalli and ASR districts Y.V. Subba Reddy said the process of making Visakhapatnam as capital of Andhra Pradesh would soon begin after the legal disputes were resolved.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Anakapalli on Tuesday, Subba Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to implement decentralisation and as a part of it he introduced village and ward secretariat system and reorganisation of districts.

The system was showing good results and with the three capitals, the state would witness better administration and development in all the regions, Subba Reddy said.

“TD supremo and Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to mislead the people on the three capital concepts. Yet we are going ahead facing his conspiracies,’’ Subba Reddy said.

He said Naidu doesn’t want development of this region, hence the party workers should tell the people these conspiracies. The Amaravati padayatra was nothing but a part of the TD conspiracy and an attack on north Andhra. The YSRC activists must stage a peaceful protest without resorting to any violence, Subba Reddy said.

Minister for industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath said the north Andhra region would develop only if Visakhapatnam was made an administrative capital. But the Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has been opposing the three capital concept and provoking Amaravati farmers to take out padayatra to north Andhra region.

“Those who love this region should thwart such padayatras peacefully,’’ Amarnath said.

He said the government initially refused to accord permission to padayatra expecting trouble. If any untoward incident took place during the padayatra, Chandrababu would be responsible, the minister warned.

Government whip Karanam Dharmasri and other local leaders were present at the meeting.