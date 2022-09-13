TS govt setting up first university replacing Governor with CM as chancellor

The Telangana state government is setting up its first university in the state with the Chief Minister as Chancellor against the convention of having Governor as chancellor of universities. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government is setting up its first university in the state with the Chief Minister as Chancellor against the convention of having

Governor as chancellor of universities. The state government introduced "University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022" in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The House will debate and pass the bill on Tuesday. The move assumes significance in the wake of strained relations between Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Minister for forests and environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy moved the bill in the House for setting up University of Forestry in Telangana state aimed at the development of forest sciences in the state.

The bill says, "The Chief Minister of the state of Telangana shall be the Chancellor of the University. He shall, by virtue of his office, be the Head of the University and shall, when present, preside at any convocation of the University. He shall exercise such other powers as may be conferred on him by or under this Act.

The bill also says that the vice-chancellor shall be appointed by the chancellor. "The vice-chancellor shall be a whole time officer of the University and he shall be appointed by the Chancellor," the bill says.

The relations between Governor Tamilisai and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao turned sour after Governor did not approve the nomination of TRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under Governor's quota last year, which was approved by the state cabinet.

Following this, the CM avoided visiting Raj Bhavan. The CM also skipped Republic Day event in Raj Bhavan this year. Later, the CM decided to convene Budget session of Legislative Assembly in March this year without the customary Governor's address.

The relations between them further strained after Governor launched Praja Darbars and grievance box at Raj Bhavan this year and also complained to Centre about protocol violations by TS government officials during her visits to districts with collectors, SPs and other officials staying away from her tours and making political statements and adverse remarks on state government with media during her visits to Delhi and also in meetings held at Raj Bhavan.

The CM recently skipped "At Home" hosted by Governor at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 at the last minute after conveying to Raj Bhavan that he would be attending.