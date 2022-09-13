  
TRS, BJP to spend Rs 300 cr each in Munugode: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2022, 9:00 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 9:08 am IST
  TPCC chief, A. Revanth Reddy called the party upon rank and file to invest their time and ensure a Congress victory. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: Alleging that TRS and BJP will each be splurging to the tune of Rs 200 to Rs 300 crore to win the upcoming by-elections for Munugode Assembly seat, TPCC chief, A. Revanth Reddy called the party upon rank and file to invest their time and ensure a Congress victory.

Addressing the extended executive meeting here on Monday, Reddy said “The two parties will use everything at their disposal, including misuse of administration. We can only ensure win by way of door-to-door campaigning and not by money or muscle power,” he said.

He proposed four layers of party leadership to reach out to voters from mandal to booth level. A decision on this will be taken on Tuesday, when AICC’s state in-charge Manickam Tagore will oversee a review meeting in Choutuppal. Meanwhile, the party unanimously resolved to celebrate a year of Telangana ‘Vajrotsavalu’ starting from Sept 17 marking the beginning of the 75th year of ‘liberation’ from Nizam’s rule.

Alleging that CM K Chandrashekar Rao had failed in protecting the pride of Telangana, he said that the Congress was finding this as an opportunity to create a Telangana pride in the hearts of its citizens.

Towards this importance would be given to the ‘Jaya Jaya Telangana janani’ song in all its programmes. Once Congress comes to power, it will come up with its own statue of Telangana talli as the “existing one only reflects KCR and his family.”

