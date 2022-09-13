  
KCR misleading people on electricity meters, slams Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Sep 13, 2022, 1:06 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 1:06 am IST
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for making "false accusations" against the Modi government, claiming that the Centre had introduced a new electricity bill requiring the states to install electricity metres on agricultural pump sets.

Addressing a rally at Ramlila grounds in Quthbullapur before starting his fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay said that if the CM proved his claims regarding the power metres to be genuine, he would tender his resignation. “If the accusations against the Centre are proved, I will resign from my post,” said Sanjay.

Sanjay, who spoke at the meeting, claimed that CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao was attempting to install current metres at agricultural pump sets in order to blame the Central government. "We will not spare the CM," he warned. Due to the TRS government's ineptitude, Telangana Discoms owes Rs 70,000 in debts, he claimed. He said that the Chief Minister was utilising free electricity for his farm house, which would be enough to power 30 villages. If the TRS government is sincere about electricity reforms, it should collect arrears from Old City,” he suggested.

In response to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's call for resignation over changes to the Electricity Bill, the BJP president criticised that CM for disseminating false information and exhibiting outdated documents in the Assembly.

Sanjay claimed that the Telangana government was attempting to impose a burden of another Rs 4,000 crore by raising power tariffs in the guise of installing metres to farm pump sets and blaming the Centre. 

The state BJP president mocked KCR's exaggerated assertions that he will transform Hyderabad into a city equal to Dallas, London, Singapore, and New York, noting that the majority of colonies lack basic services, and the city's roads are littered with potholes. “Purification of Musi River is still pending. Water from Jeedimetla is not potable. I will send water from Jeedimetla to CM to drink or bathe,” he remarked.

On September 17, Bandi Sanjay declared that National Integrity Day would not be observed; instead, it would be observed as Liberation Day. He referred to the CM as "Kasim Chandrasekhar Rizvi”.

Sanjay conducted special pujas at the Chittaramma temple in GajulaRamaram before the 10-day padayatra under the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency began.

