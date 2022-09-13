  
Nation, Politics

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Legislative Assembly

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2022, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 3:16 pm IST
File photo of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender
 File photo of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was on Tuesday suspended from the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the remainder of the present session over the allegedly objectionable comments made by him against the Speaker recently.

Speaking in the House, ruling TRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar said certain comments made by Rajender few days ago were disrespectful towards the Chair.

He demanded that Rajender withdraw his remarks and tender an apology.

As Rajender began to speak, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the BJP MLA appears to be preferring to do politics outside the House rather than debating inside.

The ruling party wants Rajender to take part in the House proceedings and he should first withdraw his comments and apologise to the Speaker, he said.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy told Rajender to respond as per the mood of the House.

Rajender sought to make his point and Prashant Reddy said the former can take part in the proceedings after expressing an apology.

A brief standoff, including a verbal exchange, followed with both sides sticking to their positions and Prashant Reddy moving a motion for suspension of Rajender for the remaining period of the present session. The Speaker announced the suspension of Rajender.

Tags: eatala rajender, telangana legislative assembly
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


