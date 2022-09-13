  
Nation Politics 13 Sep 2022 Amit Shah take swipe ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah take swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, says 'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2022, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2022, 7:38 am IST
Amit Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter)
 Amit Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter)

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said the people who "sell dreams" will never win in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in December this year.

Speaking virtually, Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat, his home state, with a two-thirds majority and hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"People who sell dreams will never get electoral success in Gujarat. I know the people of Gujarat. Those in the business of selling dreams can never get success in Gujarat because the people support only those who believe in doing work. That is why people remain by the BJP's side. The BJP is on its way to achieving a thumping victory," Shah said while addressing a function held in Gandhinagar to mark one year of Bhupendra Patel's chief ministership.

"I want to tell Bhupendrabhai that the people of Gujarat are with the BJP. I can see very clearly that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you, the BJP will once again form a government with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections," Shah said.

...
Tags: amit shah, aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal, bhupendra patel, narendra modi, gujarat election, gujarat news
Location: India, Gujarat


Horoscope 14 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The building watchman, who was on the third floor, managed to escape from the rear exit, Chandrashaker said. The fire partially damaged rear glasses and two air conditioners. — Representational Image/DC

Fire at 800 pub building creates panic at Jubilee Hills

The minister said the Centre owed TS Rs 1,05,812 crore in the form of pending funds, grants and compensation in the last eight years. — DC Image

Telangana lost Rs 15,033 cr due to Centre’s loan curbs: Harish

Harish listed the Centre's failures in resolving the Krishna water sharing dispute between TS and AP, division of common institutions listed under Schedule IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre's discrimination in payment of power dues to Telangana from AP, etc. — DC Image

BJP’s inaction on bifurcation Act hurt TS growth: Harish

The CM said every teaching hospital must become a centre for healthcare services in the respective district. The village clinics and every hospital located in its jurisdiction must be brought under its control so that it would help detect and provide treatment to cancer, he said. — PTI

Jagan for strengthening Arogyasri, providing medicines to discharged patients



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kejriwal promises corruption-free govt in Gujarat if AAP comes to power

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Legislative Assembly

File photo of BJP MLA Eatala Rajender

Bandi demands sacking of Health Minister over botched family planning operations

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar address media at BJP State office at Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image)

Important to come together first: Nitish on Oppn alliance after meeting Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the 2024 polls (Photo: PTI)

Voting machinery checks indicate Munugode poll by early November

As many as 1,192 ballot units, 596 control units and 596 VVPATs are currently at the disposal of the Nalgonda district administration. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->