TS to seek more time from High Court on GO 111

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to seek more time from Telangana High Court for making its stand clear on whether or not to abolish G.O. 111.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting on this matter at Pragathi Bhavan late on Sunday. Incidentally, the High Court had on August 26 set Monday, September 13, as deadline for state government to make its stand clear on G.O. 111 by way of filing a report in the court.

However, as the report is not yet ready, the state government has decided to seek more time from High Court, as it needs to discuss the issue at length keeping various factors into consideration before taking a final decision on G.O. 111.

The G.O. had been issued in 1996 to prevent undue industrialisation and heavy construction activities in 84 villages around Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, so as to protect the two lakes from pollution, effluents, garbage and debris. These lakes had once been the major source of drinking water supply to the twin cities.

Meanwhile, the CM has directed officials to prepare a master plan for protecting the two lakes from any environmental damage, while at the same time ensuring that development of the city is not hit.

Officials informed Chandrasekhar Rao that G.O. 111 covers an area spread over 1.32 lakh acres or 538 sq. km, which is almost equal to area falling within GHMC limits.

The Chief Minister stated that as a comprehensive master plan – with adequate green zones, sewarage network, drinking water pipelines, and wide roads – has to be prepared; no hasty decision can be taken on G.O. 111. That is why the state government has decided to seek more time from Telangana High Court for taking a final decision.