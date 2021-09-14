Nation Politics 13 Sep 2021 Etala Rajendar has c ...
Nation, Politics

Etala Rajendar has cheated Huzurabad people, says Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Sep 14, 2021, 1:46 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Addressing a meeting later, Harish Rao came heavily against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Huzurabad by-election nominee Rajendar
Former minister and BJP leader Etala Rajendar. (Facebook Photo)
KARIMNAGAR: There is no competition, whatsoever, for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the opposition parties are fighting within themselves to clinch the second spot in the poll-bound Huzurabad Assembly constituency, said finance minister T. Harish Rao.

The minister was participating in a bike rally from Huzurabad to Kamalapur mandal on Monday. He was accompanied by legislators Challa Dharma Reddy and Balka.

 

Rao was earlier given a rousing reception on his arrival, his first visit to Kamalapur mandal, which is also the native place of Etala Rajendar.

Addressing a meeting later, Harish Rao came heavily against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Huzurabad by-election nominee Rajendar.

He alleged that the BJP-led Union government has done nothing for the people of Telangana in the last seven years. Instead of establishing a coach factory in Kazipet, as was expected, it took the project to Latur. The BJP government is selling all government properties, for which it has established an exclusive department, he alleged.

 

The minister said that TRS had given major posts and importance to Rajendar except for the Chief Minister’s post. Even though he was not loyal to the party, he is now deceiving the people with his accusations that TRS had rendered injustice to him.

Rao wondered why for a leader who was speaking about self-respect, Rajendar was trying to lure voters with gifts. He also wanted to know why the former minister had not completed a single house when the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sanctioned 4,000 double bedroom houses for Huzurabad constituency, which he represented.

 

Going by the enormous response to the ruling party across Huzurabad constituency, its candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav was poised for an overwhelming win, Rao said.

Tags: huzurabad, etala rajendar, telangana rashtra samithi, huzurabad assembly
Location: India, Telangana


