AICC okays TS Cong’s political affairs panel

Hyderabad: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the proposal of constitution of political affairs committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). AICC in-charge of Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore is the chairman of the committee and former minister Shabbir Ali is the convener.

TPCC president and MP A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC presidents V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former minister K. Jana Reddy, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MP Renuka Chowdary, former union minister P. Balram Naik, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, Podem Veeraiah, Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy are members of the committee.

In addition, all PCC working presidents, all chairmen of committees approved by the AICC and AICC secretaries from Telangana, AICC secretaries in-charge of Telangana have also been appointed as members of the political affairs committee. AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal said the committee was approved with immediate effect.