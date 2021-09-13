Nation Politics 13 Sep 2021 AICC okays TS Cong&r ...
Nation, Politics

AICC okays TS Cong’s political affairs panel

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2021, 2:12 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 3:07 am IST
AICC in-charge of Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore is the chairman of the committee and former minister Shabbir Ali is the convener
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the proposal of constitution of political affairs committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). (PTI)
 Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the proposal of constitution of political affairs committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). (PTI)

Hyderabad: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the proposal of constitution of political affairs committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). AICC in-charge of Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore is the chairman of the committee and former minister Shabbir Ali is the convener.

TPCC president and MP A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC presidents V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, former minister K. Jana Reddy, MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former MP Renuka Chowdary, former union minister P. Balram Naik, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, Podem Veeraiah, Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy are members of the committee.

 

In addition, all PCC working presidents, all chairmen of committees approved by the AICC and AICC secretaries from Telangana, AICC secretaries in-charge of Telangana have also been appointed as members of the political affairs committee.  AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal said the committee was approved with immediate effect.

...
Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pointing to electoral battles, the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls, he said despite 'political acrimony' he found the state and its people warm and welcoming. (PTI)

TN Guv bids adieu, says he acted as per law during his stint

Police said they held the former tahsilodar, on September 11 and recorded his confession. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Retired tehsildar held for illegal mutation of land records related to 378 acres

A CMO release pointed out that the farmers should be discouraged from raising paddy and encouraged to switch over to cereals and vegetables. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Excess paddy production to trigger agrarian crisis in TS

The state approached the New Development Bank for a loan of about Rs 4,000 crore to improve rural connectivity and develop state highways. (DC File Image)

AP gets shot in the arm as RBI lifts embargo on borrowings



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Interview | People have decided to vote TRS out: Tejasvi Surya

After interacting with the members of the BJYM in the city, he participated in a cycle yatra organised by the CRPF as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI)

Bhowanipore bypolls to be held on Sept 30 in face of constitutional crisis

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election. — PTI

Three CMs of BJP-ruled states resign in less than three months

BJP leaders Vijay Rupani, BS Yediyurappa and Tirath Singh Rawat (from left to right). (ANI Photo)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->