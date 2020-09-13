172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Politics 13 Sep 2020 Neta's Natter: ...
Nation, Politics

Neta's Natter: KCR and the Sea?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2020, 11:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2020, 11:04 pm IST
Followers of the supreme leader are hoping he can defy the odds the old man in Hemingway’s epic
KCR and his haul of health challenges
 KCR and his haul of health challenges

At the start of the classic novella, The Old Man and The Sea, which finally won Ernst Hemingway the Nobel Prize for literature, an entire village wishes to boycott Santiago, the old fisherman, because they fear he has gone ‘salao’ and can no longer catch any fish. Parents don’t wish to let their children fish with him. Derived from the Spanish word salado, salao means extremely irredeemably unlucky.

In Telangana, ruling party circles are speaking in hushed tones whether an irreversible whisper campaign is sweeping across the population, especially the rural masses, that chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is ‘salao’.  If what common people are talking is an indication, yes. KCR is a great leader but ever since he was elected for a second term, disease outbreaks have been raging in the state. Such talk began last year, when malaria, dengue, chikungunya and typhoid spread during the rainy season. With Covid, the ill-reputation is firming up. As one villager from KCR’s constituency summed it up, “whatever he gives us or not, like it would not rain when Chandrababu Naidu was CM, if KCR is in power we will fall ill. His reign means a divine curse of disease.”

 

TRS leaders are hoping their supreme leader can defy the superstition like the old man in Hemingway’s epic.

Akbar scores over Kalvakuntlas

Talking of literary epics, K Chandrashekar Rao undergoes quite a bit of metamorphosis not too dissimilar to Franz Kafka’s protagonist Gregor Samsa when it comes to facing the MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. It is quite an unimpeachable dictum that KCR is Telangana’s greatest orator, a speaker with peerless wit, a man whose rhetoric ranges from scathing rebuffs to chilling rebukes. His whiplash one-liners, smart squibs and snide retorts can destroy the courage of his opponents. Yet, the mighty KCR who waxes eloquent against most opposition leaders and gives an earful to journalists at press conferences, transforms a la Samsa into a reserved, timid and soft-spoken man on the back foot whenever he gets to face a barrage of questions from Akbaruddin Owaisi.

 

Barely does KCR start giving a reply when Akbar, with his perpetually angry and vituperative harangue, interrupts. Getting on KCR’s nerves with ease, Akbar succeeds in pushing Chandrashekar Rao on the defensive — his legerity seems to vanish, he clambers for an answer and speaks in a soft diphthong of a tune, placating the angry young legislator from Chandrayangutta.

Not just KCR, but even his son, the grandiloquent and unfailingly brilliant KTR too finds it hard to parry the frequent assaults from the frenemy. Why is KCR so wary or even afraid of Akbar, politicians and Assembly watchers wonder and ask. It is not the recent demolition of two mosques that seems to be the issue, because KCR is never defensive on such issues. It is just that Akbaruddin gets the better of the father-son duo as no one else can in the entire state.

 

Danam ashamed of flaying KCR

It’s not always that a politician faults himself while on record. That credit goes to Danam Nagender, the TRS legislator from Khairatabad who switched sides from the Congress. Speaking on the Revenue Bill in the Assembly, Danam began lauding chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Suddenly, he said he was ashamed of his earlier stance against the TRS and his verbal attacks on its leaders while in the Congress — Danam was a minister from 2009 to 2014. It was Danam who had called KCR and his K T Rama Rao “galeeju gallu” (nasty persons). His sudden confession took both the TRS and the Congress by surprise. An MLA was later heard saying that is is all the magic of power.

 

Vijaysai back to controversy

After a lull, apparently caused by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s snub, V Vijayasai Reddy, YSR Congress general secretary, is back to his favourite activity of making controversial statements and landing his party in a tight spot. Recently, DGP Goutam Sawang wrote a letter to opposition leader N Chandra-babu Naidu to furnish evidence to support his allegations that the government had been tapping the phones of political leaders and legal luminaries.

Separately, the Chittoor district police issued notices to Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, asking them to furnish information in support of their allegations that an autorickshaw driver, Om Pratap, was killed by YSRC leaders. In the midst of this, Sai Reddy made the wild accusation that Chandrababu Naidu had a role in the recent gutting of the chariot at the Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi, East Godavari district, inviting criticism as well as a demand from several quarters that he also be issued notices by the police seeking evidence to back his allegations, as had been done in the case of the Naidus. Watch this space for the next gaffe.

 

...
Tags: kcr, danam nagender, vijaysai reddy. akbaruddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Umar Khalid (file photo)

Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested

A person clicks a picture of a plane on at the parking lot in an airport. — AFP photo

Flyers can take photos, videos in flights, clarifies DGCA

Neet aspirants get their belongings checked before entering the exam hall. — Deepak Deshpande photo

Neet tests 1.17 lakh in Tamil Nadu amid political protests

Indo-Nepal border. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nepal 'buying' citizens in three villages on border



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Next India-China corps commanders' meeting will be crucial

An IAF aircraft flies in the Ladakh region amid India-China border tensions. — PTI photo

Sushant Singh Rajput's death not poll issue for BJP in Bihar elections: Fadnavis

JP Nadda and Devendra Fadnavis at the Bihar BJP office. (Twitter)

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Ahead of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll, BJP issues whip to its MPs

Parliament building. (PTI)

Jaishankar to meet his Chinese counterpart on Ladakh standoff today

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is greeted by the ambassador and senior officers from Russian Foreign Ministry, on his arrival in Moscow. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham