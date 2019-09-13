KCR gifts ally MIM PAC chairman post

Hyderabad: In politics, the impossible is always a possibility. In the same vein, the prestigious post of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman will be given to the MIM.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to appoint various Assembly committees from September 14 onwards.

There are about 20 committees on various subjects such as Public Accounts Committee, Public Undertakings Committee, Estimates Committee and others. Of all, only the PAC chairman’s post is given to the main opposition party.

In a dramatic development, MIM became largest Opposition party after 12 Congress MLAs defected to the TRS.

Malakpet MIM MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala who is a relative of MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be appointed PAC chairman.

All other committees will be headed by TRS MLAs.

Meanwhile, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to appoint chairpersons to various corporations after the ongoing Assembly session.

The Assembly sessions will end on September 22 and soon after, the Chief Minister will appoint corporation chairpersons.

There are about 40 corporations in the state of which 10 are considered to be more important than others. These corporations will be headed by senior TRS leaders.

Former home minister and TRS MLC Naini Narasimha Reddy will be appointed TSRTC chairman.

After MLC Gutta Sukhendar Reddy resigned as chairman of Telangana Rythu Samanwaya Samiti (TRSS), Mr Chandrasekhar Rao contemplated appointing former minister Cheraku Mutyam Reddy as the chairman but before he could issue the orders, CM Reddy passed away.

Now, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is going through the options for appointment to this post. MLAs who raised voices of dissent after the Cabinet expansion are expected to be accommodated in the corporation chairperson posts.