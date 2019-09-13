Nation Politics 13 Sep 2019 Insult to Hinduism: ...
Nation, Politics

Insult to Hinduism: Karan Singh on mob lynching over chanting religious slogans

ANI
Published Sep 13, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Two months ago, Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand.
Terming mob lynching of a boy over chanting religious slogans as an 'insult of Hinduism', veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday stated that people involved in such acts should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu. (Photo: File)
 Terming mob lynching of a boy over chanting religious slogans as an 'insult of Hinduism', veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday stated that people involved in such acts should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Terming mob lynching of a boy over chanting religious slogans as an 'insult of Hinduism', veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday stated that people involved in such acts should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu.

Addressing a gathering during the launch of a book written by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Singh said, "Beating a defenceless boy to death and asking him to say 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' is an insult to not only Hinduism, but it is an insult to the great deities."

 

"Is this Hinduism? Are the people who have beaten him to death, they have the courage to call themselves Hindu; they should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu. Anyone who indulges in these sort of things is insulting Hinduism", he added.

Congress leader Singh also stated that Hinduism as a religion is multi-dimensional and believes in inclusivity.

"Hinduism is the oldest continuing religion in the world with about a billion followers around the world. It is multi-dimensional, pluralistic and inclusive and therefore it lends itself to a variety of interpretations," he said.

Singh's statement comes days after the Jharkhand Police had said that the charge sheet against 11 accused persons in Tabrez Ansari lynching case has been filed under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), as the murder case (section 302) could not be made based on the findings of the post-mortem report.

Two months ago, Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He succumbed to injuries at a hospital four days later.

...
Tags: mob lynching, hinduism, jai shri ram, karan singh, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

Piyush Goyal says Einstein discovered gravity. Toh Newton ne kya kiya, asks Internet

A Canadian national was deported from the Delhi international airport on Wednesday night after he got into a major fight with an immigration officer over an issue of immigration clearance. (Representational Image)

Canadian man deported after beating up Delhi airport immigration official

The Supreme Court on Friday would likely take a decision on the controversial order that allegedly diluted the stringent provisions of a law protecting Scheduled Casts and Tribes. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to take decision on recall of Dalit atrocities law order

The woman has been identified as Subashree, who worked at an IT company, was on her two-wheeler on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road when an unauthorised life-size hoarding knocked her down. (Photo: Social Media)

Chennai techie run over by truck after AIADMK leader's hoarding falls on her



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tata Harrier now gets optional 5-year, unlimited kilometre warranty

Pentacare package is priced at Rs 25,960 and can be availed within 90 days of purchase.
 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

It is available in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan and some other countries.
 

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 11, Madhya Pradesh has received 26 per cent more rainfall than normal and flood-like conditions have formed in most parts of the state. On Sunday, rains in Bhopal almost broke the 13-year-old record of most rains recorded in a city. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Supreme Court to take decision on recall of Dalit atrocities law order

The Supreme Court on Friday would likely take a decision on the controversial order that allegedly diluted the stringent provisions of a law protecting Scheduled Casts and Tribes. (Photo: File)

Delhi court gives 6 months jail to AAP MLA Som Dutt in assaulting case

AAP MLA Som Dutt was on Thursday taken into custody to serve a six-month jail term for assaulting a man with a base ball bat during campaigning for 2015 Assembly elections after a Delhi court dismissed his appeal against the sentence. (Photo: File)

Court to pronounce order on Chidambaram's surrender application tomorrow

Justice Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce his order on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

‘Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity’: Piyush Goyal on economy

The slip up was not lost on the netizens who quickly took to Twitter to point out that gravity was discovered by Isaac Newton and Einstein is credited for his theory of relativity. Some even made fun of the statement. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to unveil updated version of AB-PMJAY healthcare app on Oct 1

It is an umbrella of two major health initiatives, namely Health and Wellness Centres and National Health Protection Scheme. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham