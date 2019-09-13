Nation Politics 13 Sep 2019 Diwali pollution ahe ...
Nation, Politics

Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution.

Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

 

The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

"On 2 and 3 November, there is Saturday and Sunday. Odd-even will be implemented from November 4 to November 15. Studies show that it reduces pollution by 10-13 per cent," said Kejriwal.

For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, was first implemented in 2015.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: odd-even, delhi, arvind kejriwal, pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which came into effect on September 1, made several far-reaching changes on existing traffic penalty charts. (Representational Image)

Truck driver pays Rs 2 lakh for violating new traffic rules; highest in India

The leaders of the NC were locked down and barred from any kind of communication in Kashmir with hundreds of others as article 370 was revoked from the state on August 5. (Photo: File | PTI)

High Court asks J&K govt to allow NC leaders to meet Omar, Farooq Abdullah

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)

Why is UP police going slow?: Priyanka on Chinmayanand case, blames BJP

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Govt removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

In case of lost and stolen phone, you will have to file an FIR and inform the DoT via helpline number 14422.
 

Saudi Arabia woman turns heads as she walks through mall without customary abaya

The 33-year-old human resources specialist strolled through a mall in central Riyadh last week wearing nothing but a burnt orange top over baggy trousers. (Photo: AFP)
 

UK won’t run out of toilet paper but fruits could be in short supply after Brexit

Murrells said that fruit like apples, pears, blueberries and strawberries might have to be transported more expensively via air freight from the Southern hemisphere to avoid congested ports. (Photo: ANI)
 

Dream Girl in cinemas: 5 reasons why Ayushmann Khurrana's film is must watch

Dream Girl poster.
 

Tata Harrier now gets optional 5-year, unlimited kilometre warranty

Pentacare package is priced at Rs 25,960 and can be availed within 90 days of purchase.
 

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Shah Rukh Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; see pics

Shah Rukh Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Why is UP police going slow?: Priyanka on Chinmayanand case, blames BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)

Govt removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Insult to Hinduism: Karan Singh on mob lynching over chanting religious slogans

Terming mob lynching of a boy over chanting religious slogans as an 'insult of Hinduism', veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday stated that people involved in such acts should be ashamed of calling themselves Hindu. (Photo: File)

3 Supreme Court judges to decide on recall of Dalit atrocities law order

The Supreme Court on Friday would likely take a decision on the controversial order that allegedly diluted the stringent provisions of a law protecting Scheduled Casts and Tribes. (Photo: File)

Delhi court gives 6 months jail to AAP MLA Som Dutt in assaulting case

AAP MLA Som Dutt was on Thursday taken into custody to serve a six-month jail term for assaulting a man with a base ball bat during campaigning for 2015 Assembly elections after a Delhi court dismissed his appeal against the sentence. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham