Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution.

Kejriwal said the move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states.

The chief minister announced his seven-point action plan to tackle pollution due to crop burning which includes distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

"On 2 and 3 November, there is Saturday and Sunday. Odd-even will be implemented from November 4 to November 15. Studies show that it reduces pollution by 10-13 per cent," said Kejriwal.

For the last few years, the national capital has been grappling with smog every winter, raising health concerns. The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

A flagship scheme of the AAP government, aimed at combatting pollution, was first implemented in 2015.

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.