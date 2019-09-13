Nation Politics 13 Sep 2019 AP: After Anna Cante ...
Nation, Politics

AP: After Anna Canteen, Jagan govt paints graveyards across state in YSRCP colours

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 13, 2019, 6:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2019, 6:09 pm IST
‘Won’t you spare even graveyards? How can you paint your party colours to public graveyards?’ a TDP MP said.
Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours. (Photo: File)
 Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Chandrababu Naidu’s Opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh has gone vehemently against YSRCP’s move to paint the graveyards across the state in colours of the party flag, reported News18.

TDP MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Srinivas took on the Jagan Govt over the issue saying, “Won’t you spare even graveyards? How can you paint your party colours to public graveyards? The graveyard walls, arch and rooms have also been painted. Won't you leave any structure?”

 

Earlier, the Jagan govt has issued orders to paint the village secretariats, which will be established by October 2, in the YSR Congress Party colours.

After winning the mandate in the state, newly elected CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had closed “Anna Canteens” established during the previous Naidu regime. Prior to that, in some areas the YSRCP leaders have changed the colour of the Anna Canteen from yellow to white. Yellow is the colour of the Telugu Desam Party's flag and the move to repaint the canteens drew harsh criticism from TDP.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, anna canteen, chandrababu naidu, tdp, ysrcp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

The comments of the senior RSS functionary assume significance as they came on the day when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading a public rally in Muzaffarabad to lend support to the Kashmiris. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Pakistan will not be on world map again: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Hardeep Singh Puri said the government's request for proposals have received a great response by the stakeholders. (Photo: File)

New Parliament building to come up by 2024: Hardeep Singh Puri

The advisory council members were updated regarding the progress made in terms of state visits by the commission, upcoming consultative meeting with the GST Council and interaction with other experts. (Photo: ANI)

Fourth meeting of 15th Finance Commission's advisory council held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Human chain to rescue 2 people washed away in an overflowing stream

One person was rescued by the locals while search operation for another person is underway. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's hot beach picture is new topic of memes; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meme. (Photo: Twitter)
 

iPhone 11 actual Indian prices revealed

The iPhone 11 series consists of trhee phones, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Realme XT review: 64MP goodness

This is it, the USP of the device. The Realme XT comes with the first 64MP camera in a smartphone. Not just that, it also has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising the main lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP ultra-macro lens.
 

Viral video: Kenya has its own Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol and fans can't miss to watch them

Kenya's SRK and Kajol. (Photo: Youtube/Twitter)
 

Kashmir: Most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DUSU election results 2019: ABVP bags 3 seats, NSUI wins 1

For the post of Vice-President, Tanwar won with 19,858 votes while Kherwal obtained 17,234 for the post of Joint-Secretary. (Photo: ABVP twitter)

ED seeks additional 5 day custody of D K Shivakumar

The former Karnataka minister was arrested by the investigating agency on September 3, following which he was sent to ED's custody for 10 days. (Photo: File)

No issue between Shiv Sena, BJP over seat-sharing: Uddhav Thackeray

In 2014, BJP and Shiv Sena had fought the Assembly elections separately after failing to arrive at a seat-sharing formula. (Photo: Twitter | @uddhavthackeray)

Delhi court dismisses Chidambaram's plea to surrender in money laundering

A Delhi court Friday dismissed a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the money laundering case. (Photo: File)

'Not needed,' says Nitin Gadkari on odd-even in Delhi

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme announced by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is not needed as a road built by the central government in the national capital has significantly reduced the pollution. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham