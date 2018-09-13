search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana poll process to end by mid-December

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 12:23 am IST
EC hints at holding polls with 4 other states .
The Telangana cabinet had on Thursday last recommended the dissolution of the state Assembly.
 The Telangana cabinet had on Thursday last recommended the dissolution of the state Assembly.

New Delhi: The Election Commission is looking at the possibility of holding Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana state together and the poll process in the five states could be completed by the second week of December, a senior poll panel functionary said on Wednesday.

Going by past poll schedules, while Chhattisgarh could have polls in two phases, in the remaining states the exercise could be completed in a single phase, he said. Stepping up preparations for conducting assembly elections in Telangana, the Commission had announced on Saturday that the final voter list will be published on October 8.

 

The poll panel has suspended an ongoing process of revision of electoral rolls in the wake of premature dissolution of the state Assembly and declared a new schedule for revision. Under the new schedule, integrated draft electoral roll will be published on September 10. Claims and objections can be filed from September 10 to September 25 while disposal of claims and objections will be taken up on October 4. Updation of database and printing of supplement will be completed before October 7. October 8 will be the date for final publication of the electoral roll, which means elections may be held any time after that date.

After the new roll is published, the EC is legally ready to announce the poll schedule, the functionary said. The Telangana cabinet had on Thursday last recommended the dissolution of the state Assembly. The term of the House was to otherwise end in June 2019.

Tags: election commission, telangana cabinet




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Arjun Kapoor called ‘molester’ on Twitter, hits back with fitting and relevant reply

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a song in ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’
 

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIADMK launching TV channel

Jayalalithaa.

Smart city issue: Sack Velumani, says MK Stalin

M.K. Stalin

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami: Industries should generate more jobs

TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Centre should allow government-led fixation of fuel prices: M Thambidurai

M Thambidurai

Is there a Jayalalithaa heir, or a will, Madras high court asks

J Jayalalithaa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham