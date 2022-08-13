  
TRS focus on welfare of KCR family: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 6:55 am IST
BJP general secretary and the party's state affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh joined Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the Praja Sangrama Yatra on Friday. (Photo: Facebook)
HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday described the TRS as an “ek Niranjan party”, and declared that only byelections will bring development to any constituency in the state.

Addressing a meeting at Ammanabrolu in Nakrekal constituency on his Praja Sangrama Yatra late in the evening, Sanjay said, “If a byelection comes to Nakrekal, then this constituency will also see a sudden rush of fund releases, starting of development works in a hurry as is now being seen in Munugode.”

He said once it was confirmed that Munugode will face a bypoll, the government had announced the formation of Gattuppal mandal. “When the BJP comes to power we will make Ammanabrolu a mandal,” he added.

He said the TRS was a party that is run by one person, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and the ruling party is only concerned about the welfare of the Chief Minister’s family, and not of the common people.

Sanjay was joined by the state BJP in-charge and the party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh on the padayatra on Friday.

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, praja sangrama yatra, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


