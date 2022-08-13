  
Nation Politics 13 Aug 2022 Tejashwi meets Sonia ...
Nation, Politics

Tejashwi meets Sonia, Opposition leaders in Delhi: 'Bihar has shown the way'

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 13, 2022, 8:29 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 8:29 am IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders here and is learnt to have discussed developments in the state and the political situation prevailing across the country. Mr Yadav’s visit to Delhi, the first to the national capital after taking the oath of office, also holds significance as the Mahagathbandhan government will face a floor test on August 24 and the finalisation of the names of ministers in the new state Cabinet is under way.

The Cabinet, which for now comprises only chief minister Nitish Kumar and Mr Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.

The Bihar deputy CM met Mrs Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence. Mrs Gandhi was instrumental in the formation of the Grand Alliance, or Mahagathbandhan, after Mr Kumar informed her the BJP was trying to break the JD(U).

After meeting the Congress chief, Mr Yadav said: “Nitish ji’s decision to join hands with the RJD and Congress is a tight slap for the BJP. People are sick of unemployment and inflation. The Mahagathbandhan has always raised the real issues.”

Earlier, he met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the CPI’s D. Raja and is learnt to have discussed the developments in Bihar as well as the way forward. After the meeting, Mr Yadav said in a tweet that he had met the two Left leaders and had a positive discussion on the current social, economic and political scenario in the country and in Bihar.

“Bihar, the land which gave birth to democracy, has again shown the way to the country,” Mr Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Attacking the Central government, Bihar’s deputy CM said: “We the people of Bihar are never going to get scared. What the BJP did in Maharashtra… they were trying to do the same in Jharkhand, but it was foiled. They are out there to subjugate the Constitution with their money power. Our institutions are being ruined one by one.”

Mr Yadav’s Delhi visit is noteworthy as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is now based here and the finalisation of names of ministers is set to be high on the agenda during the coming discussions between the two.

The deputy CM will be back in Bihar soon for the Cabinet expansion that is expected immediately after Independence Day. Tejashwi Yadav, while in Delhi, also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sisters here.

Insiders claim the JD(U) is keen to retain almost all its ministers. The RJD is expected to get a large chunk in the Cabinet as it has the maximum number of MLAs in the 243-member Assembly. The Congress is expected to get four Cabinet berths. The expansion will be followed, later this month, by a special session of the Assembly, wherein the new government will have to prove its majority on the floor, after electing a new Assembly Speaker.

...
Tags: bihar politics, tejashwi yadav, tejashwi meets sonia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 13 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for 8th time today
Parallel meetings of JD(U), RJD begin amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar

Latest From Nation

En route, these special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions. — DC Image

Special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati from Aug. 15-18

Since ‘untouchability’ in any form had been banned by the Constitution, preventing or intimidating any people’s representative from discharging their official duties was a crime punishable under the law, Iraianbu said in his letter to the district collectors who have been instructed to submit reports, one by the evening of August 14 and the other by August 17 on the action taken to ensure that flag hoisting was done by the right persons. — AP

Prevent ‘untouchability’ in flag hoisting with police help

Since salt pan workers normally suffer during the months of October to December every year due to non-production of salt, the government has come up with the scheme to pay them an assistance of Rs 5000 to enable them tide over the financial crisis they face due to lack of work. — PTI

Stalin launches government’s own brand of salt

Muslims who came for the Friday prayers in the iconic and historical mosques in Guntur and Krishna districts waved the national flag while chanting national slogans in a show of patriotism, by conducting the rallies. — DC Image

National flags waved at rallies in ancient mosques and churches in Andhra Pradesh



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish Kumar to work for Opposition parties unity in 2024 elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with the media, in Patna, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Munugode development gets TRS boost after my resignation: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC file photo)

Nitish Kumar calls meet of MPs&MLAs today amid buzz on rift with BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Nitish resigns as NDA's Chief Minister; stakes claim to form new govt

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->