Nation, Politics

Rajgopal Reddy to join BJP for getting contract works: Minister Jagadish Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy addressing a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy addressing a press conference on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Stating that the Munugode bypolls would be held between the betrayal and the educated people, energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy alleged that former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would join the BJP for business purposes by obtaining Rs 21,000 crore worth of contracts.

"Rajgopal Reddy offered to join the TRS if it offered contracts. As the TRS denied, Rajgopal Reddy chose the BJP for his political career. The TRS never offer any business deals to MLAs who joined the party and they chose the TRS based on development works," the minister claimed.

Predicting that Rajgopal Reddy would get the third place in bypoll in Munugode and secure a low vote share, Jagadish Reddy said the state government had provided all kinds of facilities to people and would prove their strength in Munugode by conducting public meetings.

Rajgopal Reddy had failed to serve the people during his stint as MLA and people would teach him a lesson in the bypoll. The minister also warned Rajgopal Reddy not to make baseless allegations about the TRS.

Tags: munugode bypoll, mla komatireddy rajgopal reddy, telangana news, energy minister g. jagadish reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


