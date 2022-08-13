  
Munugode gears up for massive public meets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
 Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a gathering on August 20. (Photo: Twitter/ File)

HYDERABAD: The Munugode Assembly constituency is all set to witness hectic political activity with back-to-back bypoll campaign meetings scheduled on August 20 and 21, by the TRS and the BJP.

Both the parties have taken the upcoming bypoll in Munugode necessitated by the resignation of MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy as a matter of great importance.

Kicking off what promises to be a high decibel no-holds-barred campaign with a public meeting in the constituency, Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a gathering on August 20. Though it is not certain who the TRS candidate will be, it is expected that Rao could make an official announcement at the meeting regarding that.

Meanwhile, the TRS is making plans to mobilise massive crowds for the meeting with the likes of former minister and MLC P. Mahendar Reddy on Saturday saying that they were making plans to mobilise at least one lakh people for the event.

The BJP is also gearing up for its massive show of strength on August 21, the day after Rao’s meeting. The BJP meeting is to be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah and will see Rajgopal Reddy join the party.

For the BJP, the Munugode byelection has become a matter of prestige with the national party throwing its entire weight behind its state unit. The BJP sees Munugode bypoll win as the first serious step towards coming to power in the state when elections for the Assembly are held next year.

Meanwhile, with two major public events around the corner in Munugode, the district police have begun preparations to ensure foolproof bandobast arrangements and also to ensure hassle-free movement for the people attending the meetings.

Nalgonda superintendent of police Rema Rajeswari said since both meeting venues had been finalised well in advance, they had already started work on the ground. “Since both meetings are huge and will have public movement from surrounding mandals, ensuring hassle-free public movement would be the priority and also the security of the VVIPs attending the meetings. We have already deployed teams to chalk out plans for traffic movement. Crowd management would be another priority for both the meetings,” she said.

