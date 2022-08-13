KCR meets Nalgonda TRS MLA’s brother, discusses bypoll

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday met party leader Kancharla Krishna Reddy, elder brother of TRS Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, to discuss Munugode related issues. Krishna Reddy is believed to have staked claim for the seat.

Serious dissidence has been brewing in the TRS over the possible candidature of Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy for the Munugode bypoll, even as the name of Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has also been making the rounds.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister summoned Krishna Reddy to Pragathi Bhavan and spent more than two hours discussing with him the situation in Munugode.

Minister from Nalgonda district G. Jagadish Reddy was given the responsibility to fix the dissidence but it is learnt that if it is not nipped in the bud, then internal rivalries within party leaders could harm the TRS’ prospects.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Krishna Reddy requested that he could be considered as a possible TRS candidate from Munugode, said our sources. Rao is learnt to have advised the Nalgonda TRS leaders to stay calm and be united to take on the Opposition parties.