  
Nation Politics 13 Aug 2022 KCR meets Nalgonda T ...
Nation, Politics

KCR meets Nalgonda TRS MLA’s brother, discusses bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:39 pm IST
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday met party leader Kancharla Krishna Reddy, elder brother of TRS Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, to discuss Munugode related issues. (Photo: Twitter/ File)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday met party leader Kancharla Krishna Reddy, elder brother of TRS Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, to discuss Munugode related issues. (Photo: Twitter/ File)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday met party leader Kancharla Krishna Reddy, elder brother of TRS Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, to discuss Munugode related issues. Krishna Reddy is believed to have staked claim for the seat.

Serious dissidence has been brewing in the TRS over the possible candidature of Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy for the Munugode bypoll, even as the name of Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has also been making the rounds.

It is learnt that the Chief Minister summoned Krishna Reddy to Pragathi Bhavan and spent more than two hours discussing with him the situation in Munugode.

Minister from Nalgonda district G. Jagadish Reddy was given the responsibility to fix the dissidence but it is learnt that if it is not nipped in the bud, then internal rivalries within party leaders could harm the TRS’ prospects.

During his meeting with the Chief Minister, Krishna Reddy requested that he could be considered as a possible TRS candidate from Munugode, said our sources. Rao is learnt to have advised the Nalgonda TRS leaders to stay calm and be united to take on the Opposition parties.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, munugode bypoll, telangana news, kancharla krishna reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


Latest From Nation

Durgabai Deshmukh, the eminent freedom fighter born in Rajamahendravaram and educated in Kakinada. (Photo: Twitter)

Durgabai Deshmukh ignored in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

With Venkat Reddy (in picture) deciding to stay away from campaigning in Munugode, the PCC chief on Saturday released a video clip expressing regret and offering ‘unconditional apology’ for comparing senior leaders like him with ‘home guards’. — DC Image

Revanth apologises but Venkat Reddy firm on Addanki’s suspension

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a gathering on August 20. (Photo: Twitter/ File)

Munugode gears up for massive public meets

Srinivas Yadav said the state government was organising Vajrotsava programmes on a grand scale to infuse the spirit of freedom among citizens. Vijayalakshmi said according to the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Vajrotsava celebrations were being organised in a grand manner. — DC Image

GHMC takes out ‘Freedom Rally’



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish Kumar to work for Opposition parties unity in 2024 elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacts with the media, in Patna, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Munugode development gets TRS boost after my resignation: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC file photo)

Nitish Kumar calls meet of MPs&MLAs today amid buzz on rift with BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Nitish resigns as NDA's Chief Minister; stakes claim to form new govt

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)

KCR not to receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport, third time in six months

In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->