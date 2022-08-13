  
KCR has no respect for statehood martyrs: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2022, 12:40 am IST
 Sanjay (in picture) said that BJP will help realise the aspiration of Telangana martyrs and support the statehood protagonists. He called upon poets, artists and intellectuals to join the BJP. — Facebook

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s administration had let down those who gave up their lives to achieve statehood. Rao has been running an autocratic and ‘naya-Nizam’ rule and had not supported families of martyrs, he said.

He was speaking after the Praja Sangrama Yatra reached Thungathurthy Assembly constituency on Saturday. He paid rich tributes to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary.

Sanjay said that the Telangana movement gathered momentum after Chary had immolated himself. However, Rao was least concerned about improving the lot of the educated youth, he said.

He said that BJP will help realise the aspiration of Telangana martyrs and support the statehood protagonists. He called upon poets, artists and intellectuals to join the BJP.

He met a cotton farmer Yadagiri in Anajpur village and inquired about their problems. Yielding to his request, Sanjay drove a tractor in the fields.

 Sanjay thanked the people for hoisting the National Flag marking the diamond jubilee celebrations of independence.

