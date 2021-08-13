Election Commission letter dents hopes of early Huzurabad poll notification

At this juncture, the EC writing a letter to all parties seeking their views on elections and giving time till August 30 to furnish their views has fuelled doubts about the possibility of an early notification. — Representational image/AP

HYDERABAD: Doubts are emerging over the possibility of Election Commission issuing Huzurabad by-poll notification by August-end as the poll panel has sought views of all recognised political parties on the guidelines, instructions, orders for campaigning during general elections and by-elections in the wake of Covid pandemic. The EC has given time till August 30 in a letter dated August 9 to all recognised national and state political parties, which came to light here on Thursday. This would help in preparing exhaustive guidelines, the letter states.

The letter signed by EC secretary Ajay Kumar Verma, states, "As you are aware that several by-elections and general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of five states are due in 2021-22. The commission has desired to seek the views of the political parties on the above referred guidelines/ instructions/ orders."

The parties, expecting the EC to issue Huzurabad by-poll notification by August 16, stepped up campaigning. The TRS even announced Gellu Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the election. TRS boss and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao planned to address a massive public meeting at Huzurabad on Monday to launch Dalit Bandhu scheme.

At this juncture, the EC writing a letter to all parties seeking their views on elections and giving time till August 30 to furnish their views has fuelled doubts about the possibility of an early notification.

However, there is also an argument that EC's letter is not a hurdle for issuing poll notifications as the letter talks only about framing guidelines for poll campaigning and there are no indications of halting all elections until August 30.