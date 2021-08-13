-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 13 Aug 2021 Eight ministers targ ...
Nation, Politics

Eight ministers target Opposition, ask it to 'apologise' for Parliament ruckus

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2021, 7:16 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 7:34 am IST
The government rebutted the allegations by NCP chief Sharad Pawar that 'outsiders' had been called in to 'manhandle' Opposition members
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during their meeting in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during their meeting in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 12, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Alleging that the Congress and its allies, along with other parties, had pre-decided not to allow Parliament to function, the government on Thursday demanded the Opposition should “apologise to the nation” for what had happened in the just-ended Monsoon Session of Parliament.

A day after the session was curtailed two days early due to the Opposition's continual protests and sloganeering over the Pegasus snooping case and the three controversial farm laws, that also led to ugly scenes and unruly behaviour from some Opposition members, the presiding officers of both Houses — Speaker Om Birla and vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu — held a meeting where they expressed “deep concern” over the disruptive behaviour of some parliamentarians and “strongly felt that such unruly behaviour should not be tolerated and action should be taken”.

 

Condemning the behaviour of the Opposition parties, a group of Union ministers later held a joint press conference to rebut allegations levelled by the Opposition parties and alleged that “anarchy from the streets to Parliament” was the Opposition’s only agenda in the Monsoon Session.

The government also rebutted the allegations by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar that “outsiders” had been called in to “manhandle” Opposition members, including women MPs.

Opposition leaders, however, took out a protest march against the government on several issues, including Pegasus and alleged manhandling of their MPs in Rajya Sabha.

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the voice of people was “crushed” in the House, and added that the voice of 60 per cent of Indians was silenced as the Opposition was not allowed to speak and termed it as a murder of democracy.

The protest comes a day after the passage of bills in Rajya Sabha amid charges of manhandling of Opposition leaders.

...
Tags: congress, opposition, pegasus, om birla, m. venkaiah naidu, parliament, sharad pawar, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 13 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021. (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi takes the lead, invites Opposition to virtual meeting on August 20

Saying Justice Nariman was a “lion who guarded the judicial institution”, Chief Justice Ramana hailed him for his “erudition, clarity of thought and scholarly approach”. — PTI

Feel like losing a lion, CJI on Nariman’s retirement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh CM warns against graft in land survey

The court was not satisfied with the affidavits submitted by the police and directed filing of an additional counter with all details and also issue a fresh circular to effectively implement the apex court guidelines on such critical social issues. (PTI)

Telangana HC seeks steps to stop honour killing in state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress says party's official account blocked by Twitter

Congress social media wing head Rohan Gupta said the party's official Twitter account and accounts of its top leaders have been blocked. (Representational image: AFP)

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day, passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi meet Mamata Banerjee in Delhi; say 'India needs change'

Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Thursday. (Image: Twitter/@safilAitc)

Setback to Congress as another MLA joins ruling BJP in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from Congress to join BJP. — PTI

India, China pull back from Gogra

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->