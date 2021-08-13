-
Nation, Politics

BJP dares KCR to enter Huzurabad poll fray

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2021, 3:35 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 7:05 am IST
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Prabhakar said that they want to take the ensuing by-election as a referendum on the government
BJP Telangana state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar
 BJP Telangana state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar

Hyderabad: BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar challenged the Chief Minister K, Chandrashekar Rao to contest the Huzurabad by-election to prove his integrity to the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that they want to take the ensuing by-election as a referendum on the government. Stating that the verdict would change state politics, the former legislator alleged that Rao was planning several conspiracies to ensure a win for his party as he was worried by the rising popularity of the BJP in the state.

 

He said that L. Ramana, E. Peddi Reddy and Kaushik Reddy, who joined TRS, were like Chandrashekar Rao, only trying to achieve their personal agenda not for people.

The BJP leader condemned finance minister T. Harish Rao’s remarks against Etala Rajendar and alleged that cabinet ministers do not have any powers to develop their own constituencies.

He demanded that Chandrashekar Rao explain how Kaushik Reddy was made an MLC when he was accused of having pelted stones at Telangana movement participants in Manukota.

...
Tags: huzurabad by-election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


