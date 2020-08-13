140th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu govt is in a comatose state: MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2020, 11:59 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2020, 11:59 am IST
The DMK chief said that 1224 deaths had been reported in the last 10 days with the daily figure at 100
DMK leader MK Stalin after paying tribute to the party patriarch M Karunanidhi on his second death anniversary at his memorial in Chennai. — PTI photo
  DMK leader MK Stalin after paying tribute to the party patriarch M Karunanidhi on his second death anniversary at his memorial in Chennai. — PTI photo

DMK President M K Stalin called up the people of the State to find their own means of protecting themselves from the Coronavirus and not depend on the government, which, he alleged, had failed in all aspects in controlling the spread of the disease.

Giving statistics to prove what he called a gross failure of the government to combat the pandemic despite putting the State under lockdown, Stalin, in a statement on Wednesday, said that 1224 deaths had been reported in the last 10 days with the daily figure at 100.

 

Covid-19 infections had been growing at a rate of 163 per cent and deaths at a rate of 228 per cent in the last one month, when the death ratio had also gone up by 23 per cent, he said. Spread of the virus was growing at a rate of 14 per cent with daily 6000 fatalities being reported with 1000 of them in Chennai alone, he said.

Accusing the government of enacting a drama by opening everything else other than educational institutions, public transport and places of worship and calling it a lockdown, Stalin said the government had failed the people of the State.

 

Urging the people to take precautions on their own in preventing the spread of the virus, Stalin said the government was in a coma state incapable of using anything at its disposal to combat the spread of the disease. 

Tags: tamil nadu coronavirus, dmk chief mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


