Nation, Politics

After truce, Gehlot and Pilot shake hands as Congress unites before Assembly session

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 13, 2020, 6:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2020, 6:18 pm IST
Congress also revoked suspension of two rebel MLAs too
Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot patch up. (ANI)
 Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot patch up. (ANI)

A day before the Assembly session begins in Rajasthan, significant political developments have taken place in the Congress as well as the BJP camps.

The Congress on Thursday revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two of its MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government. The party also held a meeting with all its MLAs, including former rebel Sachin Pilot, at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence.

 

Significantly, before the Congress legislative party meeting, Pilot and Gehlot shook hands in a moment, marking the return of the sacked deputy chief minister and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold after the intervention earlier this week by the top Congress leadership in Delhi.

Sharma and Singh were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state.

After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma Ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande tweeted.

 

Eighteen MLAs had backed Pilot in the rebellion, demanding a change of leadership in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP also held a meeting, where it decided to move a no-confidence against the Gehlot government in the Assembly tomorrow. 

...
Tags: rajasthan politics, sachin pilot, ashok gehlot, ashok gehlot government, rajasthan bjp
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


