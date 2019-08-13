Nation Politics 13 Aug 2019 'Casteist, anti ...
Nation, Politics

'Casteist, anti-poor': Mayawati on CBSE's fee hike decision

ANI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
The CBSE had recently doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.
BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately. (Photo: File)
 BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Calling the Central Board of Secondary Education's move to increase examination fee for board examinations "anti-poor", BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately.

"Recently, CBSE has increased the examination fee for 10th and 12th by 24 times, under which now SC/ST students will have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50," she tweeted.

 

"Similarly, the fee of general category students has also been doubled. This is a very unfortunate, casteist and anti-poor decision. CBSE should take it back immediately. This is the demand of BSP," she said in another tweet.

The CBSE had recently doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.

According to the education board, SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh, mayawati, cbse, fees, hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

He also asked the District Collector to expedite efforts to recover the bodies of those missing in the landslide in Puthumala. (Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

Rahul appreciates people of Wayanad for showing courage during heavy floods

As scores of protestors took to the street on Monday, shops in Nawanshahr town, around 80 km from Chandigarh, reamined shut. (Photo: Representational)

Punjab bandh against demolition of Delhi's Ravidas Temple; schools, colleges shut

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. (Photo: ANI)

Expelled BJP MLA charged with murder of Unnao rape survivor's father

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Our personal equation won’t have any role to play in '83: Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
 

Mi Band 4 Review: So good, it makes the Mi Band 3 look ancient

The MI Band 4 features a larger screen that displays content in colour and also supports tons of custom watch-faces.
 

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

Ambani on Monday announced the roll-out of Jio Fiber from September 5, promising free voice calls for life from landlines.
 

Fresh OnePlus 7T Pro leak showcases ambitious plans

Could the OnePlus 7T Pro launch in October?
 

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mom Sridevi on her birth anniversary; see post

Sridevi with Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Casteist, anti-poor': Mayawati on CBSE's fee hike decision

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately. (Photo: File)

‘Need freedom to travel, meet people, not aircraft’: Rahul Gandhi to J&K Guv

On Monday, August 12, Governor Malik had declared the offer to Rahul Gandhi to spite Rahul Gandhi’s comment that there had been violence in Jammu and Kashmir in protest against the government's move to end special status and split the state into two union territories. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

Chidambaram doing dirty politics on Article 370: Prakash Javadekar

‘If Chidambaram ji wants to communalise the matter, this is dirty politics,’ Javadekar said on being asked to respond on Chidambaram's statement. (Photo: ANI)

10 MLAs of Sikkim Democratic Front join BJP

SDF, a regional political party in Sikkim, was founded by Chamling in 1993. (Photo: ANI)

'Only a burden on earth,' TN CM Palaniswami lashes out at Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was 'only a burden' on the earth. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham