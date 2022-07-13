  
Nation Politics 13 Jul 2022 Rahul Gandhi abroad ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi abroad on private trip, will miss key Congress meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2022, 7:22 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2022, 7:22 am IST
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again left for Europe on a personal visit. (PTI file photo)
 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again left for Europe on a personal visit. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again left for Europe on a personal visit. He is expected to return by the weekend, which will enable him to vote in the presidential election on July 18 and to attend the coming Monsoon Session of Parliament which is due to begin the same day. However, the Congress is due to hold a meeting on Thursday to draw up plans for a “Bharat Jodo Yatra” (Unite India Campaign) which will start on October 2. This will be presided over by his mother, Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi’s absence at that meeting is likely to further fuel speculation on the leadership question.

Mr Rahul Gandhi has often been often criticised by the BJP for his frequent visits abroad, which sometimes coincide with crucial Congress meetings on important issues. All this has led the Congress’ political rivals to question the leadership skills of Rahul Gandhi and his intention to take up a national role in reviving his party after a series of electoral debacles in several states. He was abroad last month as well, which is one reason why the lists of the party’s Rajya Sabha nominations had got delayed. Also, he had to postpone his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate as he was travelling outside the country. He had also courted controversy when he was in Nepal to attend the wedding of a journalist friend and his pictures had been found on the social media.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, presidential election, monsoon session of parliament
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

She first released a video about the SI’s actions and another video in which she alleged that the SI asked her to come to his office. She said she would however withdraw the complaint to save her from future problems. — Representational image/DC

Rebbena SI facing allegations of sexual harassment

She said that four streams — Munneru, Akeru, Palair and Watti wagu — are flowing at dangerous levels. Signboards were placed at the respective streams, cautioning people against visiting or crossing the corresponding roads over them. — DC Image

Rathod calls for caution as 214 lakes continue to overflow in Mahbubabad

Another citizen, a heart patient, said he had made his windows airtight to prevent the entry of the sound. — Representational image/By arrangement

Senior citizens blame cops on bike racing incidents

Officials feared that keeping the patients in the Matha Shishu Samrakshana government hospital was not safe in a flood situation and when heavy rains were forecast for the next two days. — Representational image/DC

Patients shifted to safer place from hospital on banks of Godavari



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shinde camp moves SC, hearing today; 8th minister joins rebels

Shiv Sena supporters during a bike rally in support of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, outside Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

ED summons Sonia Gandhi July 21 over National Herald investigation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Shah’s grand strategy bears fruit in Maharshtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Shinde, Fadnavis meet Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

TMC plans action on Mahua amidst Kali remarks row

Members of BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest demonstration in front of Bowbazar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->