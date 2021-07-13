Telangana Cabinet meeting to continue today, first in history

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state Cabinet meeting which started on Tuesday will be continued to the next day after the meeting failed to arrive at the exact number of vacancies existing in various departments for issuing job notifications. The Cabinet will again meet on Wednesday at 2 pm to discuss and finalise the vacancies. This is for the first time that the Cabinet meeting is being continued to the next day, which is unheard of in any state or Union Cabinet meetings.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao began at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. The Cabinet approved drafting an 'annual recruitment calendar' on the lines of Union Public Service Commission's annual recruitment calendar to fill vacancies arising in various departments every year.

The Cabinet felt that this would be beneficial for job seekers and unemployed youth to know in advance the vacancy position besides schedule of issuance of job notification and conduct of exam and plan their exam preparation accordingly.

The Cabinet directed secretaries of all departments to attend the meeting with full details of existing vacancies in their respective departments on Wednesday. It also directed officials to distribute all existing posts and future vacancies to all districts, zones and multi-zones as per the recently approved new zonal system to implement 95 percent jobs to locals in each district, zone and multi-zone.

The Cabinet also approved 50 percent reservations for local students in admissions into government residential schools in every Assembly constituency.

Several key decisions to be taken today

The state Cabinet which met here on Tuesday for over seven hours put off taking a decision on increasing market value of agriculture, non-agriculture lands, registration charges and stamp duty.

Although the meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan discussed in detail about this issue, no decision was taken as the meeting could not arrive at a consensus on the amount of hike to be effected.

The cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation headed by finance minister T Harish Rao submitted a report to the Cabinet seeking enhancement of market value of properties, registration charges and stamp duty as they were last revised in 2013 in undivided AP.

This apart, the Cabinet approved release of Rs 1,200 crore to ensure adequate drinking water supply in the peripheral municipalities of Hyderabad city. The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to initiate immediate measures to prevent scarcity of drinking water in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas in future. He also asked the officials to establish a third wire (neutral) for power supply in all villages especially for streetlights in an attempt to prevent any inadvertent short circuits.

While reviewing the implementation of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, the Chief Minister directed all ministers to achieve 100 percent target of constructing ‘Vaikuntadhamams’ (crematoriums) in all districts within a month. He said no town or village should exist without a crematorium in any district after a month. The Cabinet instructed officials to explore the option of 'land pooling' in all municipalities to develop layouts.

The Cabinet also discussed the prevailing corona situation in the state. The medical and health department official team, which toured seven districts, where Covid cases are comparatively higher, to assess the ground situation, submitted a report to the state government. The team explained the measures being taken to curtail 'third wave' in the state.