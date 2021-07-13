Nation Politics 13 Jul 2021 Revanth Reddy on mis ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth Reddy on mission mode to defeat TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2021, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 10:49 am IST
TPCC chief addresses huge public gathering in Nirmal, predicts Cong win in next Assembly elections
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI Photo)
Adilabad: Even though elections to the Assembly are more than two years away, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Anumula Revanth Reddy on Monday predicted that the Congress candidate Aleti Maheshwar Reddy would win Nirmal seat with a high majority by defeating Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy in the next elections.

Terming Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as ‘thieves who are exploiting people with high taxes on petrol, diesel and essential commodities,’ he said he was launching his fight from Nirmal which was located in the east side and considered as auspicious for beginning work and will end up at Alampur in south and win the fight by the time of reaching there and establish Soniyamma Rajyam in the Telangana.

 

 After garlanding B.R. Ambedkar’s statue, Revanth Reddy said they would raise the Congress flag at Golkonda soon where Chandrashekar Rao raised the TRS flag.      

“My fight against the ruling TRS would be like a sunrise in the east and defeat the anti-people forces. We are inspired by Balladeer Gaddar’s popular song ‘Podusthunna Poddumeeda Nadustunna Kalama, Poru Telanganama’,” said Revanth Reddy.

He claimed that his lucky number was 9 whereas Chandrashekar Rao’s lucky number was 6 and he was going to reverse the number 6 so that it will become 9 in the coming days.                  

 

The event went on like campaigning for the next elections by anticipating early elections in the state.  Revanth Reddy also said the Congress was going to rule the state for the coming 10 years and ‘Soniyamma Rajyam’ would be established in Telangana.     

He made these statements while addressing a public gathering at a protest in Nirmal town on Monday. Already, Revanth Reddy had gone on record saying that Chandrashekar Rao would go for early elections this time due to various reasons.  

Huge public was mobilised for the programme to show the party’s strength as it was the first event under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. The event resembled election campaign with hundreds of gigantic flags, DJ songs in favour of Revanth Reddy and also praising party president Sonia Gandhi marking the occasion.

 

Revanth Reddy came down heavily on Chandrashekar Rao and Narendra Modi for collecting more taxes on petrol, diesel and gas from people and demanded that the Central government bring petrol and diesel under GST and state government reduce financial burden on people by levying only 2 percent VAT in the state.

Eleti Maheshwar Reddy, chairman, AICC programme implementation committee and Nirmal DCC president Ramarao Patel, Manavatha Roy, Adilabad DCC in-charge Sajid Khan, ZPTC Charulatha and others were present.

...
Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), anumula revanth reddy, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


