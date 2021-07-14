Legal notice to Padi Koushik Reddy over bribe allegation against Tagore

Sources said a Rs 1 crore defamation suit will be filed against Koushik Reddy for making the allegation of bribe-taking against Manickam Tagore. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary and Telangana state Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore has sent legal notice to former Congress leader Padi Koushik Reddy of Huzurabad assembly constituency over an allegation of bribe-taking, of Rs 50crore, against him for the recent appointment of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC president.

R Aravindan, Madurai-based advocate, issued legal notice to Koushik Reddy on behalf of Manickam Tagore on Tuesday.

The advocate said Koushik Reddy should tender an unconditional apology to Manickam Tagore within a week. “The baseless and malicious allegation of Koushik Reddy damaged my client's reputation,” the advocate said.

