Legal notice to Padi Koushik Reddy over bribe allegation against Tagore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 14, 2021, 1:05 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 7:21 am IST
R Aravindan, Madurai-based advocate, issued legal notice to Koushik Reddy on behalf of Manickam Tagore on Tuesday
 Sources said a Rs 1 crore defamation suit will be filed against Koushik Reddy for making the allegation of bribe-taking against Manickam Tagore. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary and Telangana state Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore has sent legal notice to former Congress leader Padi Koushik Reddy of Huzurabad assembly constituency over an allegation of bribe-taking, of Rs 50crore, against him for the recent appointment of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC president.

R Aravindan, Madurai-based advocate, issued legal notice to Koushik Reddy on behalf of Manickam Tagore on Tuesday.  

 

The advocate said Koushik Reddy should tender an unconditional apology to Manickam Tagore within a week. “The baseless and malicious allegation of Koushik Reddy damaged my client's reputation,” the advocate said.

Sources said a Rs 1 crore defamation suit will be filed against Koushik Reddy for making the allegation of bribe-taking against Manickam Tagore.

Tags: manickam tagore
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


