TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president L. Ramana joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) by taking party membership from its working president K.T. Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. He will formally join the TRS again on July 16 along with his followers in the presence of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Soon after taking TRS membership, Ramana attended the party's 'Huzurabad bypoll strategy' meeting held at the Ministers' Quarters.

The meeting was attended by ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs K. Vidyasagar Rao, M Sanjay Kumar besides a host of local leaders from Huzurabad constituency.

As Dalits and Backward Castes comprise a majority in Huzurabad, the meeting discussed at length on the strategy to be adopted to win over these sections.

As Ramana is a BC leader from Padmashali community. The party has entrusted the responsibility of garnering BCs support to the TRS in the Huzurabad bypoll to him.

Ramana submitted resignation to the TDP on July 9 and decided to join the TRS.