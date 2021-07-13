Nation Politics 13 Jul 2021 TS TD president L. R ...
Nation, Politics

TS TD president L. Ramana joins TRS, plans for Huzurabad win

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2021, 7:06 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 7:08 am IST
Soon after taking TRS membership, Ramana attended the party's 'Huzurabad bypoll strategy' meeting held at the Ministers' Quarters
TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)
 TRS warking President KT Rama Rao greets former TDP president L Ramana after giving him the party membership at Telangana Bhavan. (P.Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president L. Ramana joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) by taking party membership from its working president K.T. Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. He will formally join the TRS again on July 16 along with his followers in the presence of TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Soon after taking TRS membership, Ramana attended the party's 'Huzurabad bypoll strategy' meeting held at the Ministers' Quarters.

 

The meeting was attended by ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs K. Vidyasagar Rao, M Sanjay Kumar besides a host of local leaders from Huzurabad constituency.

As Dalits and Backward Castes comprise a majority in Huzurabad, the meeting discussed at length on the strategy to be adopted to win over these sections.
As Ramana is a BC leader from Padmashali community. The party has entrusted the responsibility of garnering BCs support to the TRS in the Huzurabad bypoll to him.

 

Ramana submitted resignation to the TDP on July 9 and decided to join the TRS.

...
Tags: l ramana join trs, k t rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Water resources minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav with Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image/File)

Krishna river water row: Andhra minister says Telangana violating directives

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI Photo)

Revanth Reddy on mission mode to defeat TRS

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

People sit in the observation area after being inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on June 18, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Will receive EUL for Covaxin from WHO at earliest, says Bharat Biotech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Covid-19 fight gets a Rs 23,123 crore boost

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, address a press conference on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

TTDP chief Ramana meets KCR, amid talks of switchover

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (T-TDP) president L Ramana. (DC Image)

Congress quizzes BJP 'silence' on Rafale

Rafale fighter jets. (AFP Photo)

Shiv Sena MLA urges Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi, BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra/File)

Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand chief minister today

Uttarakhand CM designate Pushkar Singh Dhami with former chief minister TS Rawat, in Dehradun. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->