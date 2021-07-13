Kaushik Reddy audio clip goes viral, resigns from Congress

Soon after Kaushik’s press conference, TPCC issued a statement dismissing him from the party. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Padi Kaushik Reddy, the losing Congress MLA candidate from Huzurabad, had a dramatic day of fast-paced developments on Monday when a telephonic conversation with a follower, in which he spoke of spending money and offering allurements, besides making a claim that he was going to be the eventual candidate from the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), went viral.

After the conversation went viral, the Congress issued him a showcause notice, to which he responded by resigning from the party.

The conversation in the viral clip went thus:

Kaushik Reddy: Namaste, Vijender, how are you?

Vijender: Fine, anna (brother).

Kaushik: Where are you now?

Vijender: I am at home.

Kaushik: Tammudu (younger brother), you are no longer in touch with me.

Vijender: No anna, you are not taking my calls though I am calling.

Kaushik: OK. Leave all that now. I made this call to inform you that I was confirmed a TRS ticket. I know you are in TRS. Give me the list of all our youth leaders who are not with us (indicating the status of TRS youth leaders after Etala Rajendar’s exit from TRS). How many are there?

Vijender: There are around 50 to 80 members, which includes everyone (indicating both TRS supporters and Etala’s supporters).

Kaushik: When can you give me the list?

Vijender: Anytime.

Kaushik: OK. Give me the list of all those names immediately. When can you set them (indication of arranging a meeting of those leaders with him).Tell me what I should give. I will take care. We will meet their expenses. Bring all of them into our fold within two days. I will take care of money. How much time will it take?

Vijender: Give me one hour or so?

Kaushik: OK. Give me the entire list of Madannapet within one-and-a-half hours with their names and phone numbers. Give them cash of Rs.3,000, Rs.4,000 or Rs.5,000 each. I will take care of you. You talk to them now and update me. Our mandal president Bollam Raji Reddy will be in touch with you. He will call you now.

Vijender: OK anna.

After the conversation went viral, the Congress party’s disciplinary committee issued a showcause notice to him over the ‘leaked audio clip’. Following this, Kaushik Reddy convened a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday evening, in which he announced his resignation from the party. He also said that he will announce his future course of action in three days. He is all set to join the TRS.

Meanwhile, former TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned Kaushik’s allegations. “He made baseless allegations against Manick Tagore and Revanth Reddy just to please TRS leaders. Congress will not tolerate such anti-party activities.”

Soon after Kaushik’s press conference, TPCC issued a statement dismissing him from the party for indulging in anti-party activities.