Nation Politics 13 Jul 2021 Aspirants galore for ...
Nation, Politics

Aspirants galore for TRS ticket in Huzurabad bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 14, 2021, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 7:23 am IST
The Election Commission is yet to take a call on when to hold the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll
Speculation is rife in the TRS circles that BJP leader E Peddi Reddy would join the TRS any time as he is upset with party leadership for taking Etala Rajender in BJP without consulting him and for fielding Etala in the bypoll as BJP candidate. Representational Image (AP)
 Speculation is rife in the TRS circles that BJP leader E Peddi Reddy would join the TRS any time as he is upset with party leadership for taking Etala Rajender in BJP without consulting him and for fielding Etala in the bypoll as BJP candidate. Representational Image (AP)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission is yet to take a call on when to hold the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll but the list of aspirants vying for party ticket to contest the poll in the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is getting longer.

Though a month has passed since former minister Etala Rajender submitted his resignation from Huzurabad Assembly seat on June 12 which was immediately approved by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on the same day, there are no indications from the Election

 

Commission till date about the issuance of schedule for byelection.

With Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Telangana state former president L Ramana joining the TRS on July 12 and Congress leader Kaushik Reddy likely to join the ruling party on July 16, ticket aspirants are on their toes as they both are considered to be the strong contenders for TRS ticket for Huzurabad.

Speculation is rife in the TRS circles that BJP leader E Peddi Reddy would join the TRS any time as he is upset with party leadership for taking Etala Rajender in BJP without consulting him and for fielding Etala in the bypoll as BJP candidate.

 

Peddi Reddy joined the BJP from the TDP in 2019 with hope to contest from Huzurabad seat in 2023 Assembly polls. But all his hopes were dashed after Etala joined the BJP from the TRS in June. Peddi Reddy, when he was with the TDP, lost the ticket to Congress's Padi Kaushik Reddy in 2018 Assembly polls due to the Congress-TDP alliance.

With Etala's entry into the BJP, Peddi Reddy sees no chance of him getting a ticket even in 2023 Assembly polls and reportedly offering to join the TRS if he is given ticket to contest Huzurabad bypoll.

 

The other aspirants in TRS include V Sarojini Devi, wife of TRS senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Captain V Laxmikantha Rao, known to be the close aide of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Former MP and TS Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar' name is also doing the rounds.

Telangana BC Commission former member Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan and TRS student wing president Gellu Srinivas are also making efforts to secure tickets, it is learnt.

Former minister and TDP leader Muddasani Damodar Reddy's son M Kashyap Reddy recently joined the TRS from the TDP hoping for the party ticket. He contested against Etala from TDP in 2014 but lost.

 

Damodar Reddy's brother, M Purushottam Reddy, a retired IAS officer and vice chairman of Vemulawada Temple Development Authority, is also said to be in the race.

...
Tags: huzurabad assembly bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A decrease of 2,832 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. (PTI Photo)

India records 38,792 fresh Covid cases, 624 deaths

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls

Tigers are coming close to agricultural fields in Penchikaplpet, Bejjur, Dahegam, Sirpur (T) and Kagaznagar in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Representational Image (PTI)

Villagers panic after watching tiger killing calf; tiger chases them

Despite high cases in Khammam, there are no micro-containment zones in the district. Representational Image (PTI)

Covid cases on rise in Khammam as norms ignored



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TS clears draft annual job plan, Cabinet meeting to continue today, first in history

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao began at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Amarinder meets Sonia, says discussed government issues

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (PTI)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Shiv Sena MLA urges Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with PM Modi, BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra/File)

Kamala Harris dials PM Modi on US decision to send vaccines to India

Kamala Harris on Thursday made her first phone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inform him the decision of the Biden Administration to send tens of thousands of doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines to India. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->