AP strips top bureaucrat of GAD responsibility

Published Jul 14, 2021, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 12:19 am IST
CS Adityanath Das issued orders relieving Praveen Prakash and placing another CMO official Muthyala Raju in full additional charge
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has finally stripped controversial bureaucrat Praveen Prakash, who was principal secretary to Chief Minister, of the additional charge of the General Administration Department (political).

Chief secretary Adityanath Das on Tuesday issued orders relieving Praveen Prakash and placing another CMO official Muthyala Raju in full additional charge of the department that handles matters relating to cabinet and All India Services officers.

 

Sources said the replacement of Praveen Prakash was done as part of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to streamline the CMO functioning. The dual role of Praveen Prakash has led to some problems and the administrative process was derailed, a senior official said, adding that several orders were issued without knowledge of the chief secretary or of the departmental heads.

Praveen Prakash was said to have insisted on having the GAD (political) charge also, when he joined the CMO about two years ago. He turned controversial with the unceremonious exit of then chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam.

 

Issue of several GOs by Praveen Prakash in his capacity as GAD principal secretary and memos fixing cabinet agenda also turned out to be the bone of contention between him and the subsequent chief secretaries.

At one stage, he sought permission of the CM to go back on central deputation, but the move was halted with the Centre denying him empanelment as joint secretary.

Tags: praveen prakash, adityanath das, muthyala raju, jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, principal secretary
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


