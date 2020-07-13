111th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

898,709

29,105

Recovered

567,508

13,079

Deaths

23,642

455

Maharashtra25442714032510289 Tamil Nadu138470895321966 Delhi112494899683371 Gujarat41906291982046 Karnataka3884315411686 Uttar Pradesh3647623334934 Telangana3467122482356 West Bengal3001318581932 Andhra Pradesh2916815412328 Rajasthan2439218103510 Haryana2124015983301 Madhya Pradesh1763212876653 Assam168071089541 Bihar1630511953125 Odisha13737875091 Jammu and Kashmir105135979179 Kerala7874409532 Punjab78215392199 Chhatisgarh4081315319 Jharkhand3760230831 Uttarakhand3537278647 Goa2453120714 Tripura206714212 Manipur16098960 Puducherry141873918 Himachal Pradesh121391610 Nagaland8453270 Chandigarh5594178 Arunachal Pradesh3601382 Meghalaya295452 Mizoram2311500 Sikkim164810
Nation Politics 13 Jul 2020 Sachin Pilot will st ...
Nation, Politics

Sachin Pilot will stay true to Congress: DK Shivakumar

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2020, 2:58 pm IST
He has built the party for the past six-seven years. He is the President (Rajasthan state unit), he has done his best for the party: DK
DK Shivakumar
 DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Monday expressed confidence that Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will not quit the party and called him a "sincere Congressman".

He accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress as part of their agenda.

 

"No, he (Pilot) will not leave. I have full confidence that he will not leave. He is a very sincere Congressman like his father (Rajesh Pilot). He has built the party for the past six-seven years. He is the President (Rajasthan state unit), he has done his best for the party," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "there may be some issues, I'm not saying no, but everything will be sorted out."

A crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held at Jaipur on Monday, amid deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, and the party has issued a whip to all party legislators mandating their presence.

 

However, Pilot, who has openly displayed rebellion against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that he was not going to attend the meeting.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Pilot had claimed that the Gehlot government was in minority and more than 30 Congress and some independent legislators have pledged support to him.

Stating that BJP wants to misguide Congressmen and people, Shivakumar said they want to destabilise us, it is their agenda and they are always trying for it.

"I'm very confident, people have given us (Congress) a mandate to work (in Rajasthan). This is Corona time, we all have to work, power is next. I think good sense will prevail on all legislators and leaders," he said.

 

Our national leaders are there, they will sort out the issue, he said, adding that "as a Congressman I feel that we should all stand united."

...
Tags: rajasthan politics, dk shivakumar, sachin pilot
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Representational image(AFP)

Lockdown guidelines to be released by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner shortly

Representational image (PTI)

What can be done now? Central officials mull Yogi's weekend lockdowns

Representational image (AFP)

Kodagu admin cracks down on homestays housing WFH tourists

Police in its FIR has also stated that these government funds are being diverted to militants coffer with assistance of sympathisers. Representational Image

Nagaland extortion racket: NIA arrests NSCN (IM) treasurer's wife



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Gunda raj under Mamata govt': Nadda slams TMC over BJP MLA Debendra Nath's death

BJP president J P Nadda. (PTI Photo)

Nadda suspects CMO hand in Kerala gold smuggling case

BJP national president JP Nadda (PTI photo)

Gehlot faction claims support of 109 MLAs ahead of CLP meeting

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo)

Rajasthan Congress MLAs pledge their support for Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

India at good position in coronavirus battle: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting on disaster management in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham