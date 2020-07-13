Nadda suspects CMO hand in Kerala gold smuggling case

With the Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government being rocked by the gold smuggling case, in which the chief minister’s now transferred principal secretary’s name has also cropped up, BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday used the proverb “chor ki daadi main tinka” to suggest that the CMO is also involved in the case, which has been taken over by the NIA and FIRs under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been filed.

Accusing the Left government in the state of being "inefficient, corrupt and believes in violence," Mr Nadda claimed that the CPI(M) led LDF and the Congress led UDF are “two sides of the same coin” and sought people's support to the BJP which is yet to gain electorally in this southern state where assembly polls are scheduled in May next year.

Mr Nadda also accused the CM of "messing up" the COVID-19 situation in the state by "suppressing" figures.

Addressing BJP leaders digitally from the party headquarters while inaugurating the party’s district committee office in Kasargod, Mr Nadda also used the occasion to hit out at former Congress president and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi saying the country is “aware of his patriotism” and who has been demoralising the armed forces by his controversial statements and added that the Congress leader had "secretly" met the Chinese envoy in India during the Doklam crisis and "misled" the nation before people got to know about it when the envoy put out the information.

“We can see the heat in CM's office also(over the gold smuggling case). He wrote to the Prime Minister saying no stone should remain unturned as far as the investigation is concerned. We have a saying 'chor ki daadi mein tinka', it means the office of CM is also involved somewhere,” said Mr Nadda.

Alleging that the LDF and the UDF have “ joined hands to fight the ideology of BJP in Kerala,” Mr Nadda asserted that his party’s “karyakartas are determined to see that in times to come, there will be kamalam, kamalam and only kamalam (lotus, lotus and lotus) everywhere in Kerala.”

He said misappropriation of funds, atrocities against Dalits and women, nepotism in political appointments and political patronage are prevalent under the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which is not only “inefficient but also corrupt and believes in violence." He said over 270 BJP workers have been killed in "CPI(M) sponsored" political violence in the last two decades.

Mr Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an "emotional bonding" with Kerala and highlighted the PM's interactions with its diaspora during his visits to the Gulf countries and also mentioned that during the Puttingal Temple tragedy, the Prime Minister had reached the spot in Kollam within 10 hours.

Mr Nadda also cited NDA government’s efforts in rescuing Father Tom Uzhunnalil and Father Alexis Prem Kumar from captivity in Afghanistan and those of 46 Indian nurses from war-ravaged Iraq.