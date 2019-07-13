Privacy of citizens a severe casualty under BJP govt: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not just the 'big brother' but his crony friends are watching too. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of selling personal data of citizens and said privacy has become a severe casualty under the BJP rule.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not just the "big brother" but his crony friends are watching too. "Privacy of citizens has become a severe casualty under BJP Govt! Quietly the Govt has sold your driving licence data to private companies who can misuse it for their commercial gains! Not only Big Brother is watching, but his crony friends are too," he said on Twitter.

He cited a news report, which alleged that the government has given out data of citizens, while levelling the charges.