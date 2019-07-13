Cricket World Cup 2019

K'taka rebel MLAs visit Siddhivinayak Temple, sample regional delicacies in Mumbai

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel on Thursday after meeting Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.
The MLAs visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple after which they had their lunch at south Indian restaurant-bar 'Dakshin Culture Curry' and a typical Marathi/ Konkani food Junction 'Diva Maharashtracha'. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Even as political crisis continues in Karnataka, some of the rebel MLAs lodged at a hotel here had a perfect day out on Friday with some local sightseeing, shopping and regional delicacies on the menu.

The MLAs visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple after which they had their lunch at south Indian restaurant-bar "Dakshin Culture Curry" and a typical Marathi/ Konkani food Junction "Diva Maharashtracha". Both restaurants are adjacent to each other and are owned by Dr Suhas Awchat.

 

According to Awchat, Five of the MLAs savoured non-vegetarian dishes. They had dishes namely spiced rubbed Rawas, Andhra chicken, tender Coconut Cashew Sukke bhaji, Veg Kozumbo, Rawas Goan curry, Brown Rice and Solkadi.

Karnataka rebel MLAs returned to Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel on late Thursday night after meeting the Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar in Bengaluru. They had met Kumar on Thursday evening after they were directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Speaker at 6 pm and resubmit their resignations in person.

Since the Police personnel accompanying them were from Mumbai and were on a fast because of Ashadi Ekadashi they had Sabudana Khichadi, Kaju Kothambir Wadi and Sevaya Kheer at the adjoining restaurant.

Since it was dry day nobody demanded alcoholic beverages, said, owner.

On the other hand , in a new twist in the Karnataka political stalemate, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered a status quo until Tuesday on a plea filed by 10 dissident MLAs of Congress and JD(S) seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation and not proceed with the applications for their disqualification.

...
