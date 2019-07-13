Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 13 Jul 2019 CM Kumaraswamy meets ...
Nation, Politics

CM Kumaraswamy meets rebel Cong MLA Nagaraj at Siddaramaiah's home

ANI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 9:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 9:40 pm IST
Nagaraj hinted about reconsidering his resignation after holding a meeting with party leader DK Shivakumar.
The Hoskote MLA Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA K Sudhakar had resigned from the Assembly on July 10. (Photo: ANI)
 The Hoskote MLA Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA K Sudhakar had resigned from the Assembly on July 10. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Khan also present during the meeting.

 

Earlier in the day, Nagaraj hinted about reconsidering his resignation after holding a meeting with party leader DK Shivakumar.

"Situation was such that we submitted our resignations, but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations, I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done, after all, I have spent decades in Congress," Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj said after a meeting at his residence.

The Hoskote MLA Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA K Sudhakar had resigned from the Assembly on July 10.

While Nagaraj made no clear announcement of taking back resignation, Shivakumar announced the same while speaking to media outside Nagaraj's residence.

Despite tendering their resignations, both Nagaraj and Sudhakar are still members of the Legislative Assembly as their resignations have yet not been accepted by the Speaker.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had ruled out accepting their resignations. "Two MLAs Dr. K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj have resigned from the assembly. I have not accepted any resignation; I cannot do it overnight like that. I have given them time on 17th. I will go through the procedure and take a decision," Kumar had said on July 10 while speaking to media persons in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court took up the pleas of 10 dissident MLAs and directed the speaker to maintain the status quo on their resignation and disqualification till July 16.

The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 10 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week.

...
Tags: siddaramaiah, hd kumaraswamy, zameer ahmed khan, karnataka crisis
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He also paid a visit to the famous Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in state to visit Tirupati temple

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) apprised that 73 NDRF teams have been pre-positioned in vulnerable areas of flood affected states along with all necessary equipment. (Photo: ANI)

Home Minister reviews flood situation; directs officers to provide assistance

'There was an earlier incident between the two communities after which the barbers had refused to cut their hair. We had recently settled the issue and warned them of strict action,' Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishal Yadav Thakurdwara said.

Barbers in UP village refuse to cut hair of people from SC community

The police said that the victims had an argument with a group of four youths who were sitting in the Madrasa premises during a cricket match on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Police gives clean chit to those involved in thrashing Madrasa students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Passenger nabbed at Kerala's Kannur airport with narcotics hidden in slippers

Ajas Valiyaballath, a resident of Thayetheru, was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force personnel. (Photo: ANI)
 

Such stupid stories keep coming: Boney Kapoor on DGP's claim on Sridevi's death

Boney Kapoor with Sridevi.
 

Watch: Donald Trump seen kissing former aide, see what his team has to say

In the brief video, which was reportedly taken by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes, Trump was seen placing both of his arms on Johnson's shoulders and appears to plant a kiss near her right cheek, though it's not completely clear if he makes contact with her mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress slams Centre's 'complete insensitivity' towards child rape cases

Surjewala questioned as to why the BJP government is hiding this data. (Photo: PTI)

Week after drama, Narayanasamy and Bedi meet to discuss Puducherry budget

Both Bedi and Narayanasamy have locked horns over administrative issues since the former top cop took office in 2016. (Photo: ANI)

WB: '10 TMC councillors rejoin party,' says Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek

Earlier today, BJP leader Mukul Roy had announced that as many as 107 MLAs of West Bengal are set to join the BJP. (Photo: ANI twitter)

107 TMC, Cong, CPM MLAs to join BJP in West Bengal: Mukul Roy

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 211 of 294 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

President Kovind says legal system should be simplified in regional languages

'Perhaps a system could be evolved whereby certified translated copies of judgements are made available by the High Courts in the local or regional language,' Kovind said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham