TRS NRIs support KCR's move to float Bharata Rashtra Samithi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2022, 6:35 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 6:55 am IST
Several participants said that development of the country will be possible only under Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership, says a press release
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao — Twitter
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao — Twitter

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi NRI wing has strongly endorsed the idea of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao starting a national political party. TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala on Sunday held a video conference with representatives from different countries, who supported the idea of launching of the Bharata Rashtra Samithi, and expressed the opinion that India needed Rao’s leadership.

Several participants said that development of the country will be possible only under Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership, according to a press release. The Chief Minister had demonstrated what a leader with vision can achieve, participants agreed, and added that the country needed a qualitative change in governance and that would be possible under Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership.

 

The meeting resolved that despite India being blessed with vast natural resources, none of the governments have made proper use of them for the country’s development, and the government at the Centre was only interested in creating communal rifts to reap political benefits.

To save the country from such divisive elements, and to provide an administration with the goal of  people-centric development, it was necessary for the Chief Minister to take the lead, the meeting concluded, the release said.

...
