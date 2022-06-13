Nation Other News 13 Jun 2022 PM keen on developin ...
PM keen on developing areas where Alluri Seetharamaraju lived: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2022, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 7:34 am IST
PM to visit Bhimavaram on July 4
Centre sanctions Rs 35 crore to set up Alluri Seetharamaraju Museum in Visakhapatnam. — DC file image
 Centre sanctions Rs 35 crore to set up Alluri Seetharamaraju Museum in Visakhapatnam. — DC file image

KAKINADA: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on developing the areas frequented by prominent freedom fighter and Rampa revolution legend Alluri Seetharamaraju in erstwhile Visakhapatnam and the East and West Godavari districts.

The Union Government would release funds for the purpose, said central minister for tourism, culture and development of North-East, Kishan Reddy. He visited West Godavari district and inspected the Alluri Seetharamaraju commemoration areas on Sunday.
Kishan Reddy told the media that the PM would visit Bhimavaram on July 4 to participate in the 125th Alluri Seetharamaraju 1birthday celebrations and he wants to develop those areas.

 

The Union Government wants to educate the people, especially the youth, about the glorious life and times of Alluri Seetharama Raju who sacrificed his life for the sake of tribals in remote areas as part of the Freedom Struggle against the British Raj.

The Centre would sanction enough funds to develop the areas where Seetharama Raju spent his life in the West Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts and highlight his struggles to free tribals from suppression of the British and their middlemen.

“Even now, there is very little knowledge outside the two Telugu states about the heroic deeds of Seetharamaraju. Therefore, the PM himself is evincing interest in the Seetharamaraju Project, the minister said.

 

The minister said Alluris birth birthplace, his place of education and his areas of action would be developed and he would be glorified as a legendary figure of the Freedom Struggle.

Reddy said that the Union Government sanctioned Rs 35 crore to set up the Alluri Seetharamaraju Museum at Visakhapatnam. “Alluri Birthday celebrations would be held in Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on a grand scale and chief ministers of various states would be present.”

Debates would be organised from class rooms and villages to Parliament about the legendary freedom fighters, he said. 

 

Reddy said that on the occasion of the nation completing 75 Years of Independence, the Union Government would educate the people about the great freedom fighters and organise several programmes for this purpose.

Endowment minister and the deputy CM Kottu Satyanarayana said the state government would hold special programmes on Alluri Seetharamaraju from June 27 to July 4. Government chief whip and Narsapuram MLA Mudunuri Prasada Raju said the state government will organise the celebrations on a grand scale.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy garlanded the statue of Alluri Seetharama Raju at Mogallu, the freedom fighter’s birth place and also of ECIL founder AS Rao. He paid rich tributes to them. He visited an ancient library at Kumudavalli village of Palakoderu mandal and garlanded the statue of Alluri.

 

He took darshan of the famous Goddess Mavulamma at Bhimavaram after receiving a traditional welcome from priests. He visited the Quit India pylon at the tahsildar office in Bhimavaram and garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.
West Godavari collector Prashanthi, SP Ravi Prakash, joint collector Murali, state BJP chief Somu Veerraju, Undi MLA Ramaraju, Kshatriya corporation chairman Sarraju, former ministers Kamineni Srinivas, Kanumuri Bapiraju, Gokaraju Rangaraju and several other BJP leaders were present.

...
