Opposition slams government over new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition parties slammed Chief Minister Jagan Reddy on Sunday for turning AP into a “Sampoorna Madyapaana Pradesh' (complete liquor state) – after the state went for raising Rs. 8,300 crore in new loans by mortgaging the liquor sector in the state.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh and others said the chief minister's betrayal of the state by adopting a new liquor policy facilitating sale of more liquor in the past three years was objectionable.



The state government, through the AP Beverages Corporation, recently issued liquor bonds. The bonds fetched Rs.8,000 crore. JS leader Pawan Kalyan said the government was reneging on its promise of banning liquor in the state. “Instead of imposing Prohibition, the government is issuing liquor bonds,” he lamented in a tweet on Sunday.

He also alleged that YSRC leaders owned liquor distilleries and shops and therefore the new policy is aimed to benefit them the most.



TD MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed chief minister Jagan, saying he turned AP into 'Sampoorna Madyapaana Pradesh'. It is a matter of serious concern that the CM has brought in over Rs.8,300 crore in new loans by mortgaging the liquor sector in the state.



In a statement here, Lokesh urged the CM to explain what happened to his pre-election promise of a phased prohibition. Jagan had made countless such false promises to his so-called akka chellemmalu (elder and younger sisters), he said.



Lokesh noted that the CM portrayed himself as 'Jagananna' before all. But, after coming to power, his J-brands started tearing apart the mangala sutras of women.