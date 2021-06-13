Nation Politics 13 Jun 2021 New property tax mov ...
Nation, Politics

New property tax move in Andhra Pradesh draws flak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2021, 2:09 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 8:49 am IST
The state government seeks to raises its revenues as part of the reforms proposed by the central government
According to the new system, the property tax is levied based on the market price of the property as against the earlier method of levying tax based on the rental value of the property. — Representational image
 According to the new system, the property tax is levied based on the market price of the property as against the earlier method of levying tax based on the rental value of the property. — Representational image

ANANTAPUR: The Federation of Anantapur District Residents Welfare Association has demanded the state government withdraw the decision to hike
property taxes. It has also raised objections to the draft notification for levy of property tax on capital values of both building and land.

According to the new system, the property tax is levied based on the market price of the property as against the earlier method of levying tax based on the rental value of the property. The state government seeks to raises its revenues as part of the reforms proposed by the central government.

 

“The GO Ms.No 198 issued by the municipal administration and urban development department changed the system of property tax assessment from Annual Rental Value to Capital Compared to the old structure, there would be a 10 to 15 per cent increase in the property tax with the newly revised tax structure,” said Dr M. Virupaksha Reddy, the president of Federation of Anantapur District Residential Welfare Association. They submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner to withdraw the decision. He demanded that the state government withdraw its recent amendments to the municipal laws and restore the earlier system of levying taxes.

 

“The property tax has been raised in an undemocratic manner, when there was no elected council and even public opinion was not taken into account. We will form a state-wide united action committee to intensify the stir until the new reforms are taken back,” said Dr M. Suresh Babu, a representative of the Federation of Residential Welfare Associations.

In May last year, the central government enhanced the borrowing limits of the states from 3 to 5 per cent of their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) as a COVID-19 special package. However, the 1 per cent of the increased limit was linked to four reforms in the universalisation of ‘One Nation One Ration card,’ ease of doing business, power sector and reforms in urban local bodies. Both the associations demanded that the corporation defer the entire process relating to the property tax mentioned in the said draft notification.

 

...
Tags: federation of anantapur district residents welfare association, property tax based n land value, property tax based on rental value, new property tax system to consider capital value of land, new property tax system, one nation one ration card, property tax hiked undemocratic
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Covid-19 vaccination dry run in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala receives 5.38 lakh COVID vaccine doses

Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after getting a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board workers push a cart loaded with concrete posts during COVID-induced lockdown in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi this week, request for more COVID vaccines

The Defence ministry mentioned in a statement on Saturday that defence minister Rajnath Singh “has approved the policy on archiving, declassification and compilation/publication of war/operations histories by the ministry of defence” under which “each organisation under the ministry of defence such as Services, Integrated Defence Staff, Assam Rifles and Indian Coast Guard, will transfer the records, including war diaries, letters of proceedings & operational record books, etc., to the History Division. — PTI

War histories to be declassified within 5 years, handed over to National Archives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will continue as Karnataka CM for next two years, says Yediyurappa

Speculation has been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa. (Photo: PTI/File)

Opposition parties likely to form Federal Front following poll results

The CPI(ML) leader hoped that if there was a move to form a grand Opposition alliance, both the Congress and the Left would “change their outlook” and join the bandwagon. — PTI

24 Chinese jets fly close to LAC

An Indian fighter jet flies over Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 24, 2020. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Who is Veena George, Kerala's new Health minister set to replace KK Shailaja

Veena George. (Facebook/@veenageorgeofficial)

PM Modi reviews COVID situation, says localised containment strategies need of hour

Chairing a high-level meeting, Modi said states should be encouraged to report their COVID-19 numbers transparently without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham